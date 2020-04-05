Global Microcarrier Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Our latest research report entitled Microcarrier Market (by product (equipment, and consumables), application (vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, biologics manufacturing, and others), end user (CRO & research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Microcarrier. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Microcarrier cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Microcarrier growth factors.

The forecast Microcarrier Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Microcarrier on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global microcarrier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1983

Microcarrier is a support matrix which facilities the growth of adherent cells in a bioreactor. The microcarrier technology plays a major role in the vaccines industry to precisely control cell growth conditions in sophisticated, computer-controlled bioreactors. Microcarrier is frequently used to increase protein-producing or virus-generating adherent cell in the large-scale commercial production of vaccines and biologics. Several types of microcarrier are available commercially which includes dextran-based, alginate-based, collagen-based and polystyrene-based microcarrier.

The growing demand for stem cell therapy owing to the rising incidences of cancer primarily drives the growth of microcarrier market. Microcarriers enable more cost-effective cell production for stem cell therapies by reducing the fixed costs and variable costs in large-scale manufacturing. Low risk of contamination and high cell yields are some advantages offered by microcarrier. Moreover, the growing demand for cell-based vaccines and therapies across the globe is boosting the demand of microcarrier market. Going further, the animal cell culture is constantly being developed to increase unit productivity and decrease production costs of animal cell products. Due to its numerous characteristics, the microcarrier is significantly used in animal cell products. Additionally, increasing availability of funding for cell-based research and cell-based vaccines coupled with the wide application of microcarrier in biopharmaceutical and research institutes are supporting factors fuelling the demand of microcarrier market. On the other hand, high cost related to microcarrier therapies could hamper the growth of the market. Going further, technological advancement and significant innovations made in microcarriers are increasing growth opportunities for the market in an upcoming year.

Among the geography, North America region dominated the largest market share in microcarrier market. Due to government research facilities, an increase in incidences of cancer and strategic expansion of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are primary factors escalating the demand of microcarrier market in North America region. Europe was the second largest region for microcarrier market and is expected to show substantial growth during the forecast period. The major factors such as the growing number of capital investment for cell-based research and a wide range of microcarrier application in bio manufacturing of biotechnology products promotes the growth of the market in Europe. Germany, France, and U.K. are expected to be the largest market share holders in the micro-carrier market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, China and India offer lucrative growth opportunities in upcoming years. Increase in growth of the pharmaceutical industry in this region and growing initiative for cell-based research activities are likely to increase the demand of microcarrier market in the Asia Pacific region. The Middle East and Africa are projected to have sluggish pace due to lack of product awareness in this region.

Market Segmentation by Product, Application, And End User

The report on global microcarrier market covers segments such as product, application, and end user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include equipment, and consumables. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, biologics manufacturing, and others. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include CRO & research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1983

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lonza, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, and HiMedia Laboratories.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-microcarrier-market