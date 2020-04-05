Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market 2019 – Zeiss, Haag Streit, Topcon

MarketReports.us has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market 2019 Industry Research Report”. The report assesses the figures of the global Ophthalmic Equipment market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years.

The historical development trajectory of the global Ophthalmic Equipment market up to 2018 is examined in the report, lending solid factual support to the analysis and estimations presented in the report. The geographical and competitive dynamics of the global Ophthalmic Equipment market are also presented in the report, helping deliver a comprehensive picture of the market.

According to the report, the global Ophthalmic Equipment market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.

Analysts have prepared this comprehensive report on the Global Ophthalmic Equipment market research report 2019 by performing primary and secondary research, where primary research personifies the most of their research efforts, which is supplemented by extensive secondary research.

The report also provides details on the leading players in the global Ophthalmic Equipment market, based on their updated industry profiles, market strategies, and overall business and financial outlook.

The list of key players in the global Ophthalmic Equipment market currently includes –

Zeiss

Haag Streit

Topcon

Nidek

Essilor

Ziemer

SKF

Canon

Gulden Ophthalmics

Optovue

Quest Medical

Phoenix DeVentures

EyeKon Medical

FCI Ophthalmics

Atrion

Sterimedix

OPIA

IRIDEX

Jardon Eye Prosthetics

Optimum Technologies

NIDEK

Freedom Ophthalmic

NIMO

Ningbo FLO

Tianjin Meda

The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Ophthalmic Equipment market based on the categories of type and applications.

Based on types, the market can be divided into-

by Equipment Types

Diagnostic Equipment

Treatment Equipment

by Products

OCT Scanners

Fundus Cameras

Visual Field Analyzers

Ophthalmoscopes

Retinoscopes

Autorefractors and Keratometers

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

Optical Biometry Systems

Other Product Types

Based on applications, the global Ophthalmic Equipment market can be segmented into –

Clinics

Hospitals

Optical Shops

Others

Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Ophthalmic Equipment market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.

