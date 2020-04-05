Global Oral Irrigator Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Oral Irrigator Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

An oral irrigator (also called a dental water jet) is a home care device that uses a stream of pulsating water to remove plaque and food debris between teeth and below the gumline and improve gingival health.

In application, oral irrigator downstream is home and Dentistry, the oral irrigator market is mainly driven by growing demand for home application which accounts for nearly 73.17% of total downstream consumption of oral irrigator in global.

In type, oral irrigator can be divided into countertopÂ oralÂ irrigator and cordlessÂ oralÂ irrigator. CordlessÂ oralÂ irrigator holds most of oral irrigator sales. In 2016, the cordlessÂ oral irrigator Sales was 3142 K PCS and the Market Share (%) was 66.82%, and it will be 4172 K PCS and 67.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.8% from 2017 to 2023.

According to this study, over the next five years the Oral Irrigator market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 360 million by 2024, from US$ 260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oral Irrigator business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Countertop Oral Irrigator

Cordless Oral Irrigator

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home

Dentistry

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Oral Irrigator Market. Some of the key players profiled include

Water Pik

Philips

Panasonic

Oral-B

Jetpik

Aquapick

Interplak

Hydro Floss

Matwave

Pro-Floss

H2Oral

H2Ofloss

Candeon

Risun

The Oral Irrigator Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Oral Irrigator Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Oral Irrigator Market Global Oral Irrigator Market Trends Opportunities in Global Oral Irrigator Market Recent Industry Activities, 2017 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Global Oral Irrigator Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

