Global Ortho And Osteobiologics Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2024

Orthobiologics are naturally present substances in the body that orthopedic surgeons use to help injuries heal more quickly. Osteobiologics are engineered materials that have been created as substitutes for natural substances to promote the healing of fractures and bone defects. Ortho and osteobiologics are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Ortho and Osteobiologics substances include bone grafts, autologous blood, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), autologous conditioned serum and stem cells dons, and ligaments. The list of osteobiologics is rapidly expanding as new products incorporating osteoconductive materials are mixed with a variety of osteoinductive proteins, demineralized bone, and preparations of osteogenic cells.

Orthobiologics is a rapidly advancing field utilizing cell-based therapies and biomaterials to enable the body, to repair and regenerate musculoskeletal tissues. The current metal implants made of stainless steel or titanium that are rigid and bioinert are not favorable for enhancing fracture healing and subsequent remodeling. Therefore, after years of research and development, scientists have proposed an innovative hybrid fixation system with parts composed of Magnesium and titanium or stainless steel. Hybrid fixation system is used to maximize the biological benefits of Magnesium, especially in patients with osteoporosis and other metabolic disorders that are unfavorable conditions for fracture healing.

The rise in aging population and growth in the number of people suffering from spinal and bone disorders such as arthritis and fibromyalgia is driving the ortho and osteobiologic market. Arthritis prevalence increases with age. Moreover, the use of ortho and osteobiologic offers benefits such as the minimal impact of degenerative disease and rapid recovery than surgery, thus promoting the growth of this market. The growth in ortho and osteobiologics has been stimulated by the increasing demand for allografts in all areas of orthopedics owing to the rising number of sports injuries and road accidents. The number of donors has grown much slower than demand leading to the development of artificial materials, thus promoting the growth of the osteobiologics market. The osteobiologics attempt to mimic the components of an autogenous bone graft by reproducing the bone matrix, which is osteoconductive and osteoinductive. Furthermore, the recent increase in the use of bone graft substitutes in the repair of fractures is boosting the ortho and osteobiologic market. Bone grafting and various forms of fixation account for 2.2 million procedures worldwide annually. There is a rising demand for ortho and osteobiologic products owing to the low cost and higher success-rate of the treatment. However, the lack of FDA approval hampers the growth of the ortho and osteobiologics market. Moreover, the ongoing development in the arena of ortho and osteobiologics and its growing uses in foot and ankle surgeries are anticipated to create the opportunities for the growth of ortho and osteobiologics market. Among the geographies, North America dominated the ortho and osteobiologics market in the year 2017. The increasing use of bone grafting, high disposable income and the benefits offered by ortho and osteobiologics drives the growth of ortho and osteobiologics market in this region. Europe is the second largest ortho and osteobiologics market owing to the growth of the elderly population and the rising occurrences of arthritis in this region. Asia- Pacific is the fastest growing region in the ortho and osteobiologics market. Rising prevalence of fractures and injuries owing to road accidents, sports injuries facilitate the growth of the ortho and osteobiologics market in the Asia- Pacific region

Market Segmentation by Product, Application, And End-User

The report on global ortho and osteobiologics market covers segments such as product, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the global ortho and osteobiologics market is categorized into visco-supplementation products, demineralized bone matrices, synthetic orthobiologics, bone morphogenic protein, allografts, plasma-rich protein, and bone marrow aspirate concentrate. On the basis of application, the global ortho and osteobiologics market is categorized into osteoarthritis and degenerative arthritis, spinal fusion, soft-tissue injuries, fracture recovery, and maxillofacial and dental applications. On the basis of end-user, the global ortho and osteobiologics market is categorized into hospitals, research & academic institutes, specialty clinics, and dental clinics and facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ortho and osteobiologics market such as Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Orthofix, K2M, Inc., LifeNet Health, Inc., Fuse Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V.

