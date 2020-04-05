Global Pipelay Vessel Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024
This report studies the Pipelay Vessel market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.
Scope of the Report:
Popularly known as PLV, pipelaying ship is a maritime vessel used in the construction of subsea infrastructure. It serves to connect oil production platforms with refineries on shore. To accomplish this goal a typical pipelaying vessel carries a heavy lift crane, used to install pumps and valves, and equipment to lay pipe between subsea structures.
Mining and transportation of Oil & Gas projects has led to the increasing demand for pipelaying ship. Increasing offshore projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the pipelay vessel market during the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Pipelay Vessel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -10.5% over the next five years, will reach 940 million US$ in 2024, from 1840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Pipelay Vessel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
IHC Merwede
HHI
ZPMC
Keppel Singmarine
DSME
Vard
Saipem
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
J-lay Barges
S-lay Barges
Reel Barges
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Shallow & Benign
Harsh & Deep
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Pipelay Vessel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 J-lay Barges
1.2.2 S-lay Barges
1.2.3 Reel Barges
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Shallow & Benign
1.3.2 Harsh & Deep
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 IHC Merwede
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Pipelay Vessel Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 IHC Merwede Pipelay Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 HHI
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Pipelay Vessel Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 HHI Pipelay Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 ZPMC
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Pipelay Vessel Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 ZPMC Pipelay Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Keppel Singmarine
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Pipelay Vessel Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Keppel Singmarine Pipelay Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 DSME
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Pipelay Vessel Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 DSME Pipelay Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Vard
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Pipelay Vessel Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Vard Pipelay Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Saipem
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Pipelay Vessel Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Saipem Pipelay Vessel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
