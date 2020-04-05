Global Plant Phenotyping Sensors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Plant Phenotyping Sensors Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Plant phenotyping is a rapidly emerging research area concerned with quantitative measurement of the structural and functional properties of plants.

Scope of the Report:

The Plant Phenotyping Sensors Market has been segmented into image sensors, NDVI sensors, temperature sensors, and other sensors, which include humidity and ultrasonic distance sensors. Image sensors are estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. This dominance can be attributed to the high demand for these sensors to be integrated into plant phenotyping systems for remote analysis in research fields.

The worldwide market for Plant Phenotyping Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Plant Phenotyping Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lemnatec

Keygene

Photon Systems Instruments

WIWAM

Rothamsted Research Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ndvi Sensors

Image Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plant Research

Breeding

Product Development

Quality Assessment

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Plant Phenotyping Sensors market.

Chapter 1, to describe Plant Phenotyping Sensors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Plant Phenotyping Sensors, with sales, revenue, and price of Plant Phenotyping Sensors, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Plant Phenotyping Sensors, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Plant Phenotyping Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plant Phenotyping Sensors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Plant Phenotyping Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Plant Phenotyping Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Plant Phenotyping Sensors by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Plant Phenotyping Sensors by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Plant Phenotyping Sensors by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Plant Phenotyping Sensors by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Plant Phenotyping Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Plant Phenotyping Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Plant Phenotyping Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Plant Phenotyping Sensors Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

