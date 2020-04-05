Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Vehicle Wiring Harness refers to the contact terminal made of copper materials is made of (connector) and wire and cable crimping, the plastic insulator or external metal shell, Automotive Wiring Harness binding form a connection circuit component. At present, whether it is luxury car or economic – ordinary cars, Automotive Wiring Harness into the form is basically the same, are composed of wire, plug and parcel tape.

Automotive Wiring Harness has called the “”vessel””, is generally considered to be the central nervous system of a car, the vehicle computer related functions of the vehicle together. Automotive Wiring Harness in the car electronics technology content and quantity, has gradually become an important index to evaluate the performance of automobile.

Scope of the Report:

Wire harnesses are vital components within modern transportation platforms such as aircraft and automobiles, distributing power and signals between the various devices that deliver electrical and electronic functionality.

The global revenue will increase to 41941 M USD in 2016. China is the largest region of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, with a revenue market share nearly 26% in 2015. The second is Europe region with a revenue market share over 25%. Japan & Korea is another important production market of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, enjoying 19% revenue market share.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle wiring harness Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB, Coroplast and ect.

The worldwide market for Vehicle Wiring Harness is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 59900 million US$ in 2024, from 43400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Vehicle Wiring Harness in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo

Delphi

Leoni

Lear

Yura

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

PKC

Nexans Autoelectric

Kromberg&Schubert

THB Group

Coroplast

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Body Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

HVAC Wiring Harness

Speed Sensors Wiring Harness

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vehicle Wiring Harness product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vehicle Wiring Harness, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vehicle Wiring Harness in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vehicle Wiring Harness competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vehicle Wiring Harness breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Vehicle Wiring Harness market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vehicle Wiring Harness sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vehicle Wiring Harness by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Vehicle Wiring Harness by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Wiring Harness by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Vehicle Wiring Harness by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Vehicle Wiring Harness by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Forecast (2019-2024)



