Global Wi-Fi Modules 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

A Wi-Fi Module is an independent system on a chip (SoC) integrated with transmission control & internet protocol stack that enables microcontrollers to provide access to the Wi-Fi network. Wi-Fi module is a functional unit that helps connect various electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home appliances including air-conditioner, water heater, television, washing machine, and others, to the internet.

Wifi Module industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, North America and Europe regions. Among them, Chinese sales volume accounted for more than 48.55% of the total sales volume of global Wifi Module in 2017. Murata Electronics is the world leading manufacturers in global Wifi Module market with the market share of 18.07%, in terms of revenue.

The global Wi-Fi Modules market is valued at 5460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wi-Fi Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wi-Fi Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Murata Electronics

USI

Taiyo Yuden

AzureWave

TI

Silicon Labs

LSR

RF-LINK

Broadlink

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Xiaomi

MXCHIP

Silex Technology

Microchip Technology

Longsys

Particle

HF

Adafruit

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723967-global-wi-fi-modules-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Universal Wi-Fi Module

Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

Embedded Wi-Fi Module

Segment by Application

Smart Appliances

Handheld Mobile Devices

Medical and Industrial Testing

Instruments

Smart Grid

Router

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3723967-global-wi-fi-modules-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Wi-Fi Modules Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wi-Fi Modules

1.2 Wi-Fi Modules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Universal Wi-Fi Module

1.2.3 Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

1.2.4 Embedded Wi-Fi Module

1.3 Wi-Fi Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wi-Fi Modules Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Appliances

1.3.3 Handheld Mobile Devices

1.3.4 Medical and Industrial Testing

1.3.5 Instruments

1.3.6 Smart Grid

1.3.7 Router

1.3 Global Wi-Fi Modules Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Wi-Fi Modules Market Size

1.4.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Wi-Fi Modules Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wi-Fi Modules Business

7.1 Murata Electronics

7.1.1 Murata Electronics Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Murata Electronics Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 USI

7.2.1 USI Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 USI Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Taiyo Yuden

7.3.1 Taiyo Yuden Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Taiyo Yuden Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 AzureWave

7.4.1 AzureWave Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 AzureWave Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TI

7.5.1 TI Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TI Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Silicon Labs

7.6.1 Silicon Labs Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Silicon Labs Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 LSR

7.7.1 LSR Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 LSR Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 RF-LINK

7.8.1 RF-LINK Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 RF-LINK Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Broadlink

7.9.1 Broadlink Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Broadlink Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Advantech B+B SmartWorx

7.10.1 Advantech B+B SmartWorx Wi-Fi Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wi-Fi Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Advantech B+B SmartWorx Wi-Fi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Xiaomi

7.12 MXCHIP

7.13 Silex Technology

7.14 Microchip Technology

7.15 Longsys

7.16 Particle

7.17 HF

7.18 Adafruit

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723967-global-wi-fi-modules-market-research-report-2019

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-wi-fi-modules-2019-market-share-trends-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/486076

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 486076