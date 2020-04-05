Glucose Testing Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2020

Diabetes is the chronic condition associated with abnormally high level of glucose in the blood. Insufficient or non production of insulin in pancreas causes diabetes. Globally the incidence of diabetes is increasing significantly and it is becoming a major burden. It is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. It is diagnosed by blood glucose testing. Early detection through regular monitoring can improve the treatment and control of the disease. Glucose testing is to measure amount of in a sample of blood. Deviation in blood glucose level from the normal range results in disorders such as hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia. There are various types of glucose tests such as fasting blood sugar, random blood sugar, two hour postprandial blood sugar, glycohemoglobin A1c and oral glucose tolerance test. Glucose testing is done to monitor treatment of diabetes, check for diabetes and pre diabetes and to determine abnormally low blood glucose level.

Glucose testing market can be segmented in various segments such as point of care instruments for professional setting and home testing devices for diabetes management. Glucose testing market can also be segmented as minimal invasive testing and non-invasive testing.

In recent times there is increased use of glucose testing due to increasing aging population. Increasing obese population, increasing lifestyle associated diseases and increasing prevalence of diabetes are some of the key factors driving the growth for the U.S. glucose testing market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of the U.S. glucose testing market. However, limited reimbursement and availability of alternative technologies are some of the major factors restraining the growth for U.S. glucose testing market.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3257

In addition, new analytical technologies and developments in diabetes treatment would develop opportunity for the U.S. glucose testing market. However, high healthcare expenditure could lead a challenge for the U.S. glucose testing market. Some of the trends for the U.S. glucose testing market are telemedicine device, improving OTC blood glucose meters, biosensor technology and fructosamine test. Some of the major companies operating in the U.S. glucose testing market are Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, Bayer AG, Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, ACON Laboratories, AgaMatrix and Echo therapeutics Inc.