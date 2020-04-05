High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Forecast to 2024: How it is going to Impact on Global Industry to Grow in Near Future

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is an early stage medical technology that is in various stages of development worldwide to treat a range of disorders.

The mechanism is similar to using a magnifying glass to focus sunlight. Focused ultrasound uses an acoustic lens to concentrate multiple intersecting beams of ultrasound on a target. Each individual beam passes through tissue with little effect but at the focal point where the beams converge, the energy can have useful thermal or mechanical effects

Scope of the Report:

As for the global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. For the HIFU used for disease segment, half market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, Philips Healthcare and Changjiangyuan Technology Development, which closes to 58.36 per cent totally. The China giant Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, which has 27.44% market share in 2015, is the leader in the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System industry. The manufacturers following Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology are Philips Healthcare and Changjiangyuan Technology Development, which respectively has 23.39% and 7.53% market share globally. For the HIFU used for Cosmetic Segment, the top five manufacturers occupied 78% of the total market ,and they are Ulthera, Inc, Hironic, Classys, Revyouth and WONTECH Co., Ltd.

The worldwide market for High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.0% over the next five years, will reach 520 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

Philips Healthcare

Changjiangyuan Technology Development

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Shanghai A&S

InSightec

Wikkon

Theraclion

Alpinion Medical Systems

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ultrasound-Guided

MR-Guided

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

HIFU for Disease

HIFU for Cosmetic

