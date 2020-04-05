Hybrid Rice Seeds Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Hybrid Rice Seeds Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“A hybrid is the product of a cross between two genetically distinct rice parents. When the right parents are selected, the hybrid will have both greater vigor and yield than either of the parents. Due to hybrid vigor, hybrid rice has 15-30% yield advantage over the conventional rice that farmers grow.

The market competition is intensive because currently there is huge number of enterprises that engaged in hybrid rice seed business. The breeding technology of hybrid rice seed is not advanced; so the involvement of enterprises had pay more attention on the technology of hybrid rice seed breeding to gain more market share. In the last ten years significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of hybrid rice through the use of gametocide and CMS lines.

There are two types of hybrid rice seeds. 3-line Breeding Systems takes about 77.87% market share in 2017. 2-line Breeding Systems takes 22.13% market share in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hybrid Rice Seeds market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6020 million by 2024, from US$ 3480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hybrid Rice Seeds business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hybrid Rice Seeds market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hybrid Rice Seeds value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

3-line Breeding Systems

2-line Breeding Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

rice cultivation

Application II

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dupont Pioneer

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience

Nath

Advanta

Nirmal Seeds

Longping High-tech

China National Seed Group

Hainan Shennong Gene

WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

Hefei Fengle Seed

Zhongnongfa Seed

RiceTec

SL Agritech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hybrid Rice Seeds consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hybrid Rice Seeds market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hybrid Rice Seeds manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hybrid Rice Seeds with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hybrid Rice Seeds submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

