Increasing Demand for Glass Like Carbon to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2025

Glass Like Carbon Market: Introduction

Glass Like Carbon is a brittle form of carbon with unique properties which has paved new application areas for the carbon element. The material is very stable at high temperatures and continuous high-level heating or cooling does not cause any notable effects on the material. These properties have made Glass Like Carbon desirable for applications where performance enhancement has greater importance than cost. In recent years, the demand for semiconductor related applications has increased considerably, resulting in high growth in material consumption. The demand from nanotechnology and aerospace sectors is one of most promising drivers for the future growth perspective of the Glass Like Carbon market. Adding to this, new technologies that use a combination of Glass Like Carbon with other compounds are gaining application areas including industrial automation and electrical sector. Given the requirement for intellectual property and involvement of high capital costs globally, there are very few players in the market. The Japanese manufacturers have gained significant competitive advantage in the global Glass Like Carbon market. However, the number of key participants from other regions, especially North America and Western Europe, are expected to increase in the coming years.

Glass Like Carbon Market: Drivers and Restraints

A significant share of the overall consumption of Glass Like carbon is occupied by coating methods, which use glass like carbon for covering the surface of graphite for various other end uses. This imparts the surface with important properties that help in preventing dust from sticking to the surface and improving surface hardness, making this process widely popular in semiconductors and metallurgic fields. The Glass Like Carbon materials are also used for continuous or strand casting of copper, which results in ensuring long life of the substrate. The nanotechnology is an emerging technology that will fuel the demand for Glass Like Carbon for improving existing products and developing new products at nanoscale level. Researchers are coming up with new developments and advancements in aircraft materials, ranging from engine design to latest avionics systems, such as manufacturing of flexible & shape changing wing design and precise orbiting instruments. The demand for Glass Like Carbon will continue to grow as it is required during Metal-Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition (MOCVD), in heating plates of Liquid Crystal Display(LCD) panel manufacturing and in machine tools and mechanical jigs for ceramics. The Glass Like Carbon competes in high performance polymeric composites mainly with glass and aramid. Due to its high cost, the application of the material remain limited to imparting high stiffness properties to the manufactured components and this may act as restraint to market growth. However, the demand is anticipated to be further fuelled by new innovations in the application areas of Glass Like Carbon

Glass Like Carbon Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Glass Like Carbon market can be segmented into:

Hardening Type

Medium Temperature Type

High Temperature & High Purity Type

On the basis of application, the Glass Like Carbon market can be segmented into:

Semiconductor

Manufacturing Process (Continuous or Strand Casting)

Heat Treatment Process

Others

Glass Like Carbon Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Glass Like Carbon market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to hold a notable share in the demand for Glass Like Carbon solutions owing to evolving nanotechnology in the region. APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to growing demand for Glass Like Carbon for end user applications in developing countries led by China and followed by India and ASEAN countries. MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Glass Like Carbon Market: Market Participants

