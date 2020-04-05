Infection Control Market By Type, End-User, Global Market Trends & Forecasts Up to 2023

The Infection Control market is estimated 25 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 6.0 % from 2018-2025. Factors like increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections, elevating count of surgical procedures, strict safety norms and regulations, and technical advancements in sterilization processes search to be the driving factors of this market. However, sterilization of advanced medical instruments and increasing concern related to safety of reprocessed instruments hamper the growth of this market.

Additionally, high adoption rate of E-beam sterilization and merger of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturer are also boosting the growth of the infection control market, globally. Moreover, the non-compliance issues by the end users with respect to the sterilization standards is the prime challenging factor for this market. The infection control market is segmented on the basis of products & services, end user and geography.

On the basis of products & services, the market is further fragmented into sterilization products and services, disinfectants, medical non-woven and disinfector. Among all, the disinfection segment holds the largest market share, owing to the growing application of infection control systems in hospitals, the growing need for reduction of cross contamination in food and Pharmaceutical sectors and the high adaptability rate of skin and hand disinfectants..

Additionally, the infection control market is also segmented on the basis of end-user, as hospitals, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life science industry, clinical laboratories, food industry and others. Hospital segment dominates this market, accounting to the increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections, elevating health related expenditures due to the increasing count of elderly population and chronic diseases. Moreover, the threat of infectious diseases like AIDS, Ebola and antivirus in the last 3 decades is also responsible in fueling the growth of the market.

On the basis of geography, North America dominates this market, followed by Europe, Asia and ROW. The increasing demand for infection control products, growing awareness about hygiene and infection free environment coupled with increasing count of surgical processes also plays an important role in propelling the growth of infection control market in North America. In addition, the supportive government policies, changing lifestyles and growing geriatric population further increases the demand for infection control systems.

The key players operating in this industry are 3M Company, Ahlstrom Corporation, Belimed AG, Cisa S.p.A, Getinge Group, Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Matachana Group, Nordion Inc., Sakura Global Holding Company Ltd., Sterigenics International, Inc., STERIS Corporation, Synergy Health plc, and TSO3 Inc.

