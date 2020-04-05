Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Power modules consist of multiple discrete power semiconductor devices. Power module packages offer higher power density and are more reliable than discrete power semiconductors. Original equipment manufacturers will continue to demand modular power solutions, which can be integrated easily into different subsystems and used in many different devices, during the forecast period.



The APAC region held the largest share of the IPM market in 2017 and is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth in the APAC region are the growing demand of consumer goods and increasing energy requirements in emerging economies such as China and India.

The Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Power Module (IPM).

This report presents the worldwide Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Semikron

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Powerex

Vincotech

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Breakdown Data by Type

By Voltage Rating

Up to 600V

1,200V

Above 1,200V

By Current Rating

Up to 100A

101A600A

Above 600A

By Power Device

IGBT-Based IPM

MOSFET-Based IPM

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer

Industrial

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

