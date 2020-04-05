Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Power modules consist of multiple discrete power semiconductor devices. Power module packages offer higher power density and are more reliable than discrete power semiconductors. Original equipment manufacturers will continue to demand modular power solutions, which can be integrated easily into different subsystems and used in many different devices, during the forecast period.
The APAC region held the largest share of the IPM market in 2017 and is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth in the APAC region are the growing demand of consumer goods and increasing energy requirements in emerging economies such as China and India.
The Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Power Module (IPM).
This report presents the worldwide Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Infineon Technologies
Mitsubishi Electric
Fuji Electric
Semikron
ON Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Renesas Electronics
ROHM Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Powerex
Vincotech
Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Breakdown Data by Type
By Voltage Rating
Up to 600V
1,200V
Above 1,200V
By Current Rating
Up to 100A
101A600A
Above 600A
By Power Device
IGBT-Based IPM
MOSFET-Based IPM
Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer
Industrial
Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
