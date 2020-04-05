LAN tester Market Dynamics 2018-2028: Technology, Competitive Landscape, Strategies of Key Players, Analysis & Forecast

Market Outlook

LAN tester is a device which helps to observe the connectivity and strength of a particular type of cable or other wired assemblies. A LAN tester can determine IP addresses, identify the connected port, link connectivity and polarity. The LAN tester can also test fiber optics cable and can identify any breakage or incorrect connections in it. The LAN tester is also useful in analyzing the traffic of the network and also helps in tracking IP addresses. Thus the use of LAN tester is ideal for network administrators and technical service professionals. The rapid increase of devices used by consumers such as remote control cars, gaming equipment, and telecommunications systems is leading to more sale of cables for connectivity purpose, resulting in increased demand for cable tester in order to provide safe and quality connectivity, thereby bolstering the market growth for LAN tester market.

Increasing Demand for Fiber Optics Cable for High Speed Internet

The increasing demand for high-speed internet across the globe has created an upsurge in demand for fiber optic cabling. The increasing demand for fiber optic is not created only by the broadband providers but the demand is also created by the healthcare industry and aerospace verticals. Defense is also a major consumer of fiber optics across the globe. Moreover, the constant requirement for increased bandwidth for high internet speed is resulting in higher spending on fiber optics, resulting in increased demand for LAN tester for control and better testing of the services offered by network transporters to its subscribers. Additionally, it is also anticipated that the demand for LAN tester will high over the time period of 5 years owing to increased applications of coaxial cables including closed-circuit television, broadband Ethernet, undersea cable systems, commercial radio communications and home video equipment.

Global LAN tester: Market Segmentation

On the basis cable type, the global LAN tester market has been segmented as –

Fiber Optic Cables LAN testers

Coaxial Cables LAN testers

Ethernet Cables LAN testers

D-sub, USB, and FireWire cables LAN testers

Others LAN testers

On the basis application, the global LAN tester market has been segmented as –

Test Network Channel

Test Permanent Link

Test Continuity

Test Wire Mapping/LAN & Cable

On the basis end user, the global LAN tester market has been segmented as –

Defense

Communication

Household

On the basis sales channel, the global LAN tester market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Medical Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores



Global LAN tester Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global LAN tester market are B&K Precision Corporation, Hobbes Inc., Cirris Systems Corporation, Paralan Corporation, WEETECH Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Underwriters Laboratories, Tüv Rheinland and DNV GL Group AS among others.

Global LAN tester Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific LAN tester market is expected to emerge as the leader in terms of market growth, during the forecast period. This is attributed to the meteoric growth rate seen in the retail sector in China and India, in the past decade. China is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR w.r.t. demand for cables from electrical & electronics and transportation industry. The Latin America LAN tester market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period, owing to slow recovery from the effects of the recession in 2015. However, the LAN tester market is expected to pick up pace post-2020.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The growth of the market for cables and adapters used for information technology and communication applications is broadly dependent on the penetration of the Internet around the world. The Internet has become a universal source for the access of information at home, in the workplace, at educational institutes, and many other places, which is anticipated to boost the sales of LAN testers over the forecast period. In the last five years, the number of Internet subscribers globally has increased significantly, with rising awareness about the social web and evolution of mobile technology, hence manufactures of LAN testers could come up with mergers with such companies in order to enhance its market growth for LAN testers.

The LAN Tester market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the LAN Tester market, including but not limited to: regional markets, cable type, application, end user and sales channel