Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is Projected to Reach US$9,120.8 Mn by the End of the Forecast Timeline

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Snapshot

The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) modality has garnered wide popularity for a non-invasive diagnostic imaging of conditions related to orthopedics, spine, neurology, cardiovascular, head and neck, and abdominal and prostate. The marked sensitivity and specificity of this imaging modality has made it a popular choice for the diagnosis of several neurological conditions world over. For instance, the advent of multinuclear spectroscopy to analyze several neurological disorders with the help of high-quality MRI scanner has gained traction in recent years. With no known biological hazard, these modalities are found to be useful for the detection of diseases that manifest themselves by an imbalance of water content in bodies. The use of better imaging contrast agents across ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic imaging centers enables advanced imaging with high-resolution, thereby accentuating the market.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnetic-resonance-imaging-market.html

The global magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022. The market is predicted to be worth US$6,611.0 Mn by the end of 2017 and is projected to reach US$9,120.8 Mn by the end of the forecast timeline.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=191

Wide Popularity of 1.5 T MRI on Account of Standard Applicability

The various product types of MRI modality are mainly categorized into less than 0.5T MRI, 1.5 T MRI, and 3T MRI. Of these, 1.5 T MRI is the major segment, holding the major share 47% by 2017 end, amounting to US$3,900.3 Mn. The segment is projected to be worth US$5,585.2 Mn by 2022 end, representing a share of 9.5%. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the segment, in annual terms, is estimated at US$337 Mn over 2017–2022, representing the leading absolute growth among all product segments. The vast demand for this types of machines is on account of their standard applications across healthcare facilities for various patient populations, in addition to their easy operations and serviceability.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=191

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com