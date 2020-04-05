Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Industry Analysis By Growth, Size, Share, Competitive Overview, Opportunities, Key Players, And Region With Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Napoleon

Weber

Char-Broil

Char-Griller

Bull

Landmann

Fire Magic

Broil King

Onward Manufacturing Company

Broilmaster

KitchenAid

Lynx

MHP

Coleman

Ducane Grills

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Self-Contained Device

Embedded Device

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial & Outdoor Activities

Table of Contents

1 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues

1.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Self-Contained Device

1.2.3 Embedded Device

1.3 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial & Outdoor Activities

1.4 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Size

1.5.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production

3.4.1 North America Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production

3.5.1 Europe Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Business

7.1 Napoleon

7.1.1 Napoleon Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Napoleon Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Weber

7.2.1 Weber Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Weber Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Char-Broil

7.3.1 Char-Broil Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Char-Broil Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Char-Griller

7.4.1 Char-Griller Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Char-Griller Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bull

7.5.1 Bull Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bull Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Landmann

7.6.1 Landmann Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Landmann Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fire Magic

7.7.1 Fire Magic Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fire Magic Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Broil King

7.8.1 Broil King Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Broil King Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Onward Manufacturing Company

7.9.1 Onward Manufacturing Company Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Onward Manufacturing Company Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Broilmaster

7.10.1 Broilmaster Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Broilmaster Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 KitchenAid

7.12 Lynx

7.13 MHP

7.14 Coleman

7.15 Ducane Grills

8 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues

8.4 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Distributors List

9.3 Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Market Forecast

11.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Natural Gas (NG) Barbecues Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

