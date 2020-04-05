Optical Sorter Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Market Overview:

Optical sorter involves a set of automated dedicated systems that focus on automating the process of sorting solid products, using cameras or laser beams. The optical sorter is used to sort various food commodities such as agricultural seeds, coffee, confectionery, fruit, grains nut, meat and seafood; recycling material such as plastic, organic waste, metal, paper; mining material such as industrial minerals and precious metals. The various advantages of an optical sorter include increase in productivity, producing high quality commodities, and reduction of labour cost. Global Optical SorterMarket is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the Optical Sorter was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

The main drivers for the global optical sorter market include increasing automation in industries in order to increase productivity and growing need to reduce delivery and process time in the food industry. Furthermore, stringent government regulations and policies regarding food security and increasing labour costs involved with it are boosting the market significantly. However, high capital investment and consistently rising operations and maintenance costs are major restraints of the global optical sorter market.

Key Players:

The Optical Sorter market consists global and regional players includeAllgaierWerke GmbH, Binder + Co AG, Buhler AG, A/S Cimbria, CP Manufacturing, Inc., Greefa Italia GmbH, Key Technology, Inc., National Recovery Technologies LLC, Newtec A/S, Pellenc ST, Raytec Vision SpA., Satake Corporation, Sesotec GmbH, Steinert GmbH, and Tomra Systems ASA, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Optical Sorter market is bifurcated on the basis of by platform, type, application and region. On the basis of type the market is classified into camera, laser, nir sorter, and hyperspectral camera & combined sorters. Further based on platform the market is classified into belt, freefall, lane, and hybrid.

Moreover, based on application, the market is segmented into Food, Recycling, and Mining.Optical Sorter Module by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the Optical Sorter market due to the growing adoption of intelligent solutions and rapid growth in digitalization.

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– Camera

– Laser

– NIR Sorter

– Hyperspectral Camera

– Combined Sorters

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Food

– Recycling

– Mining

Market segmented on the basis of platform:

– Belt

– Freefall

– Lane

– Hybrid

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

