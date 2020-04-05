ORGANIC COFFEE MARKET – INDUSTRY TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, GROWTH ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2019 – 2025
The global Organic Coffee market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Organic Coffee volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Coffee market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Organic Coffee in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Organic Coffee manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
EQUAL EXCHANGE
Grupo Britt
Cafe Don Pablo
Mount Hagen
Oakland Coffee
Clean Foods
Grupo Nutresa
Keurig Green Mountai
Rogers Family
Cameron’s Specialty Coffee
Luigi LAVAZZA
Marley Coffee
International Coffee & Tea
Kicking Horse Coffee
Tres Coracoes Alimentos
Trung Nguyen
Melitta
Strauss
Seattle’s Best Coffee
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fresh Organic Coffee
Organic Roast Coffee
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Table of Contents – Key Points
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Organic Coffee
1.1 Definition of Organic Coffee
1.2 Organic Coffee Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Coffee Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Fresh Organic Coffee
1.2.3 Organic Roast Coffee
1.3 Organic Coffee Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Organic Coffee Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Independent Retailers
1.3.4 Convenience Stores
1.3.5 Specialist Retailers
1.3.6 Online Retailers
1.4 Global Organic Coffee Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Organic Coffee Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Organic Coffee Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Organic Coffee Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Organic Coffee Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Organic Coffee Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Organic Coffee Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Organic Coffee Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Organic Coffee Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Organic Coffee
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Organic Coffee
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Organic Coffee
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Organic Coffee
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date
3.2 Global Organic Coffee Manufacturing Plants Distribution
3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Organic Coffee
3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans
………
8.1 EQUAL EXCHANGE
8.1.1 EQUAL EXCHANGE Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 EQUAL EXCHANGE Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 EQUAL EXCHANGE Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Grupo Britt
8.2.1 Grupo Britt Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Grupo Britt Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Grupo Britt Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Cafe Don Pablo
8.3.1 Cafe Don Pablo Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Cafe Don Pablo Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Cafe Don Pablo Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Mount Hagen
8.4.1 Mount Hagen Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Mount Hagen Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Mount Hagen Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Oakland Coffee
8.5.1 Oakland Coffee Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Oakland Coffee Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Oakland Coffee Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Clean Foods
8.6.1 Clean Foods Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Clean Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Clean Foods Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Grupo Nutresa
8.7.1 Grupo Nutresa Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Grupo Nutresa Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Grupo Nutresa Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Keurig Green Mountai
8.8.1 Keurig Green Mountai Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Keurig Green Mountai Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Keurig Green Mountai Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Rogers Family
8.9.1 Rogers Family Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Rogers Family Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Rogers Family Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Cameron’s Specialty Coffee
8.10.1 Cameron’s Specialty Coffee Organic Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Cameron’s Specialty Coffee Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Cameron’s Specialty Coffee Organic Coffee Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 Luigi LAVAZZA
8.12 Marley Coffee
8.13 International Coffee & Tea
8.14 Kicking Horse Coffee
……Continued
