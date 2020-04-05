ORGANIC COSMETICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025
Organic Cosmetics Market 2018
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Organic Cosmetics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Organic Cosmetics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Organic Cosmetics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
L’Oreal International
Chanel
Unilever
Estee Lauder
Origins Natural
Kiehl’s
L’Occitane
Aubrey Organics
BioSecure
DHC
Procter & Gamble
Revlon
Avon Products
Coty
Johnson & Johnson
Nature’s Gate
Jurlique
NUXE
Dabur India
Nails
Hain Celestial
Benefit Cosmetics
Lush Cosmetics
Maesa Group
Fancl
Burt’s Bees
Physicians Formula
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Organic Skin Care
Organic Hair Care
Organic Fragrances
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Beauty Parlors/Salons
Specialty Stores
Online Channels
Other
Key Stakeholders
Organic Cosmetics Manufacturers
Organic Cosmetics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Organic Cosmetics Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Organic Cosmetics Market Research Report 2018
1 Organic Cosmetics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Cosmetics
1.2 Organic Cosmetics Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Organic Cosmetics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Organic Cosmetics Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Organic Skin Care
1.2.3 Organic Hair Care
1.2.5 Organic Fragrances
Other
1.3 Global Organic Cosmetics Segment by Application
1.3.1 Organic Cosmetics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Beauty Parlors/Salons
1.3.4 Specialty Stores
1.3.5 Online Channels
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Organic Cosmetics Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Organic Cosmetics Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Organic Cosmetics (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Organic Cosmetics Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…..
7 Global Organic Cosmetics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 L’Oreal International
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 L’Oreal International Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Chanel
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Chanel Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Unilever
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Unilever Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Estee Lauder
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Estee Lauder Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Origins Natural
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Origins Natural Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Kiehl’s
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Kiehl’s Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 L’Occitane
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 L’Occitane Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Aubrey Organics
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Aubrey Organics Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 BioSecure
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 BioSecure Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 DHC
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Organic Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 DHC Organic Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
