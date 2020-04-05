Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems Market Share, Size, Sales volume, Growth, Analysis 2028

Research Report on “Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”.

The primary factor driving the growth of orthopedic cement extraction systems market are increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and bone related disorders. Moreover, rising incidences of trauma cases and road accidents will propel the growth of orthopedic cement extraction systems market over the forecast period. Additionally, proliferation of orthopedic surgery in outpatient facility may also lead to robust growth of orthopedic cement extraction systems market over the next decade. Also the emphasis of leading manufacturer to develop and launch more innovative orthopedic cement extraction system in the market is also responsible for significant growth of the orthopedic cement extraction systems market. On other hand, the high cost of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems and unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to deter the growth of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market. Also the lack of medical professional in under developing economies may lead to sluggish growth of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market over the forecast period.

The global Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is classified on the basis of application, end user and region.

Based on product type, Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is segmented into following:

Screw extractors Trephines Universal Extractors Hex Drivers Screw Drivers Others

Based on end user, Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is segmented into following:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Academic and Research Institutes

The global Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due rising burden of bone diseases. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, there are over 200 million people suffering from osteoporosis. It has been also estimated that 30% of post-menopausal women have osteoporosis in U.S. and Europe. World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that at least 40% of women and 15-30% of men will sustain one or more fragility fractures in their lifetime which leads to the high traction for Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market. By product type, screw extractor is expected to gain maximum market share in term of value. Among all end user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market in term of value which is then followed by ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is classified into six key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market due increasing prevalence of osteoporosis. After North America Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is then followed by Europe due to high healthcare infrastructure in this region. APEC and China is expected to show the faster growth for global Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market owing to rising incidence of trauma cases in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to show delayed growth for Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market due to lack of healthcare infrastructure and limited number of medical professionals.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems are Zimmer Biomet, Innomed, Inc., Shukla Medical, TECRES S.P.A, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., MEDIN, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Regional analysis for Market includes

Report Highlights:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

The Middle East & Africa

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size

Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

