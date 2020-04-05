Patient Fluid Status Monitor Device Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Airway Management Devices Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

When a patient’s airway is at risk for obstruction or becomes obstructed, an artificial airway is inserted to maintain airway patency. Some common devices used for this purpose are endotracheal tubes and laryngeal mask airway, among others, such as Guedel airway, tracheostomy tubes, etc.

USA is the largest consumption area of Airway management devices industry, accounting for around 29% of global volume and 43% in terms of revenue.

Besides USA, Europe is the second largest consumption market, accounting for 37% of global revenue and 25% in terms of volume.

Leading manufacturers are Teleflex/LMA, Medtronic, Ambu and Intersurgical. Concentration rate of top 4 is 68% in 2015.

In general, the market concentration is relative high, as bulk purchase is the majority market status. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Airway management devices with small capacity around the world.

Although sales of Airway management devices brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Airway management devices field.

The worldwide market for Airway Management Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, .

Teleflex/LMA

Medtronic

Ambu

Intersurgical

Carefusion

Mercury Medical

Wellead

Unomedical

Smiths Medical

TUOREN

Medline

IAWA

Medis

Armstrong Medical Limited

Zhejiang Sujia

Songhang

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Endotracheal Tubes

Laryngeal Mask Airway

Others

Non-emergency Surgery

ICU/emergency Room

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Airway Management Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Airway Management Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Airway Management Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Airway Management Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Airway Management Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Airway Management Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Airway Management Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

