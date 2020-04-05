Perovskite Solar Cells Market: New Tech Developments and advancements to watch out for 2025

This report presents the worldwide Perovskite Solar Cells market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.

Perovskite solar cells module has obtained great attention from the research center and the conversion efficiency has increased for times science its first reported in 2009. However, there is no company that produce perovskite solar cell module in industrial scale. The commercial production may be possible around 2018.

Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status have already turned white-hot for the conventional photovoltaic industry, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing, and be unsteady to some extent. In other word, the perovskite solar cell module may have the opportunity to reintegrate photovoltaic industry and contribute to the industry without overcapacity.

The Perovskite Solar Cells market was valued at 270 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2010 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Perovskite Solar Cells.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Oxford Photovoltaics

Saule Technologies

Dyesol

Fraunhofer ISE

FrontMaterials

Weihua Solar

Perovskite Solar Cells Breakdown Data by Type

Normal Structure

Inverted Structure

Perovskite Solar Cells Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Perovskite Solar Cells Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Perovskite Solar Cells Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

