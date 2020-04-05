Rapid Unit Sales of Airlaid Products to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market

Airlaid Products Market: Introduction: Airlaid products provide adequate absorbency, flexibility and comfort for products manufactured in the hygiene and personal care segment extending from female care products to home decoration and mattress covers. The demand for airlaid products will continue to grow in the coming years owing to their rapidly widening application in manufacturing products that absorb and retain fluids for long time. As compared with normal wetlaid papers and tissues, airlaid products are soft, bulkier and porous with better water absorption ability. For home care products, the multi-layered and tough airlaid products impart these properties in the end products required for dusting, wiping and scrubbing. The food packaging airlaid products offer efficient absorption structures that ensure increase in the shelf life of the various food products. Strength and durability are major properties of airlaid products required for applications under rugged conditions for industrial applications. The closer proximity to key suppliers and customers and highly efficient transportation linkage routes are equally important factors for the markets players looking to set up new plant. The market players are looking to gain competitive advantage through innovations in the manufacturing equipment and by continually developing co-operation with the customers. The ability to manufacture vast number of end products and employ new technologies such as coating materials is expected to create new product design opportunities in the coming years. New innovations in order to improve the functionality of the airlaid products, including absorption and retention capacity, has led to the development of lightweight combined airlaid products with different nonwovens incorporated with odour and colour control technology.

Airlaid Products Market: Dynamics: The demand for airlaid products is growing steadily with hygiene and health care being the major segments across the globe; feminine hygiene is the key market for airlaid products. The hygiene ultrathin pads that require airlaid absorbent core are rapidly replacing conventionally thick, less comfortable and less absorbent maxi pads globally. As a result, the market of North America and Western Europe will also experience continuous growth owing to ongoing preference towards new ultrathin pads, while the emerging markets will be driven by the increasing awareness of the emerging and better products. In developed regions, such as North America and Europe, the demand for flushable and sustainable wipes will fuel the airlaid products market. China, India and Indonesia are projected to hold great potential for airlaid products over the coming years owing to growing population, acute penetration of hygiene-related products and growing GDP per capita. With increase in population and high birth rates, the market potential of disposable diapers will also grow in the near future. In the recent past, the prominent challenges for the market were shortage of airlaid owing to limited investment from players and weakening demand of airlaid products due to recession. However, new airlaid lines have come on stream and the major challenge at present will be maintaining the capacity in the coming years.

Airlaid Products Market: Segmentation: Based on type, the airlaid products market can be segmented into: Latex Bonded Airlaid (LBAL), Thermal Bonded Airlaid (TBAL), Multi bonded Airlaid (MBAL), Hydrogen Bonded Airlaid (HBAL); Based on application, the airlaid products market can be segmented into: Medical care, Personal hygiene, Home Care, Food Packaging, Industrial, Research & Development, Customized. Airlaid Products Market: Region-wise Outlook: The global airlaid products market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to hold notable share due to increase in the demand of solutions for a wide range of fast-growing specialized markets. APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to growing demand in the baby and feminine hygiene sector. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Airlaid Products Market: Participants: Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global airlaid products market include: Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, EAM Corporation(Domtar), McAirlaid’S Vliesstoffe GmbH, Duni AB, Main S.P.A., C-Airlaid, M&J Airlaid Products, Kinsei Seishi, Qiaohong New Materials.