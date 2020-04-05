Report Explores the Global Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market (by type (ultrasonic nebulizers, atomizer jet), applications (asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, nasal congestion), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery, home care centers, clinics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer growth factors.

The forecast Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global inhalation therapy nebulizer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Inhalation therapies are a group of respiratory, or breathing, treatments designed to help restore or improve breathing function in patients with a variety of diseases, conditions, or injuries. An inhalation therapy nebulizer is a medical device used in inhalation therapy for administering the required drug. It is convenient when a large dose of an inhalation medication is needed. It is also used in a variety of medication treatment such as treating asthma symptoms and for immediate relief. The nebulizer can be easier to use compared to MDIs, especially for small children, infants and anyone who has difficulty using an asthma inhaler. Nebulizer reduces the risk associated with the side effects of taking high doses of prescribed medicines. The nebulizer is administered to treat asthma, cystic fibrosis, bronchitis, common cold, COPD, and other respiratory diseases or disorder. The various types of the nebulizer in the market includes Ultrasonic wave nebulizer, pneumatic nebulizer, and mesh nebulizers.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorder such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, obstructive lung disorders over the globe is escalating the growth of inhalation therapy nebulizer market. According to WHO, 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. Asthma is one of the common chronic breathing diseases. Additionally, WHO predicts that COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030. Due to its benefits such as ease of use compared to the dry powder of an inhaler, nebulizers are widely used for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Moreover, increasing air pollution across the globe and growing geriatric population with various diseases are supporting factor driving the growth of inhalation therapy nebulizer market. On the other hand, the risk of drug loss caused by nebulizer during conversion of the drug into the mist is one of the major concern could hamper the growth of inhalation therapy nebulizer market. Going further, the use of inhalation therapy nebulizer in other diseases such as diabetes and migraine is expected to provide growth opportunities for Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market.

Among the region, North America accounted to be the largest share in the global inhalation therapy nebulizer market. High prevalence of COPD and asthma in adults and children’s boost the demand of inhalation therapy nebulizers in the U.S. Additionally well-developed healthcare infrastructures and technological advancement are some factors boost the demand of market in North America region. Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the inhalation therapy nebulizer market during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the use of nebulizers and favorable health policies are some factors fuelling the demand for the inhalation therapy nebulizer market in the Europe region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population coupled with high cases of respiratory disorder is the main factor responsible for the growth of inhalation therapy nebulizer market.

Market Segmentation by Type, Applications, and End-User

The report on global inhalation therapy nebulizer market covers segments such as type, applications, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include ultrasonic nebulizers, and atomizer jet. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, nasal congestion, and other respiratory diseases or disorders. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home care centers, and clinics.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as 3M, AptarGroup, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, PARI GmbH Spezialisten für effektive Inhalation, Air Liquide Medical Systems, A&D Company, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Vyaire Medical Inc., and Trudell Medical International.

