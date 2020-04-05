Rheology Modifiers Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Rheology Modifiers Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Rheology modifiers, commonly referred to as thickeners or viscosifiers, are ever-present in most products to provide specific functionality to the product. Rheological modifiers are the key components in paints & coatings as they reduce dripping and spattering of fluid during roller or brush application. It provides high viscosity at low shear rates that is useful during drilling high-angle and horizontal wells and it also prevents sag and settling of weighting material. Rheology modifiers prevent sedimentation of pigments within a formulation and ensure consistency and durability of the fluid.

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Rheology Modifiers in the international market, the current demand for Rheology Modifiers product is relatively high in the mature market, such as EU and US.

In 2014, the global production of the Rheology Modifiers reaches over 398.15K MT; the growth rate is around 4.3% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years.

Rheology Modifiers is mainly produced by BYK, Basf Se , DOW, Lubrizol, Arkema, etc.

Although sales of Rheology Modifiers brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into theRheology Modifiers field hastily.

The worldwide market for Rheology Modifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Rheology Modifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BYK Additives & Instruments

Basf Se

DOW

Lubrizol Corporation

Arkema

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik

Ashland Inc.

Elementis Plc

Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Huaxia Chemicals

Kusumoto

Wanhua

San Nopco Ltd

Qinghong

Kito

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Rheology Modifiers

Inorganic Rheology Modifiers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Adhesives & Sealants

Construction

Oil & Gas

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rheology Modifiers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rheology Modifiers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rheology Modifiers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Rheology Modifiers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rheology Modifiers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Rheology Modifiers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rheology Modifiers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rheology Modifiers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Rheology Modifiers Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rheology Modifiers by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Rheology Modifiers by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rheology Modifiers by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Rheology Modifiers by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Rheology Modifiers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rheology Modifiers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rheology Modifiers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Rheology Modifiers Market Forecast (2019-2024)

