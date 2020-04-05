SKI APPAREL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025
Ski Apparel Market 2018
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Ski Apparel Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ski Apparel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global market size of Ski Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ski Apparel in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Ski Apparel market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Ski Apparel market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ski Apparel market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Ski Apparel include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Ski Apparel include
Lafuma
Decathlon
Bogner
Peak Performance
HellyHansen
Quiksilver
Amer Sports
Bergans
Kjus
Halti Oy
Rossignol
Patagonia
Mountain Warehouse
Columbia
NORTHLAND
The North Face
Phenix
Goldwin
Volcom
Descente
Head
Schoeffel
Salewa
Burton
Karbon
Spyder
O’Neill
One Way Sport
ARMADA
Nitro
Market Size Split by Type
Insulated shell
Softshell
Hard shell
Fleece
Pants
Market Size Split by Application
Personal Use
Commercial Use
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Ski Apparel Manufacturers
Ski Apparel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Ski Apparel Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
