SKI APPAREL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

Ski Apparel Market 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Ski Apparel Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ski Apparel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global market size of Ski Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ski Apparel in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ski Apparel market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Ski Apparel market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ski Apparel market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Ski Apparel include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Ski Apparel include

Lafuma

Decathlon

Bogner

Peak Performance

HellyHansen

Quiksilver

Amer Sports

Bergans

Kjus

Halti Oy

Rossignol

Patagonia

Mountain Warehouse

Columbia

NORTHLAND

The North Face

Phenix

Goldwin

Volcom

Descente

Head

Schoeffel

Salewa

Burton

Karbon

Spyder

O’Neill

One Way Sport

ARMADA

Nitro

Market Size Split by Type

Insulated shell

Softshell

Hard shell

Fleece

Pants

Market Size Split by Application

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Ski Apparel Manufacturers

Ski Apparel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ski Apparel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ski Apparel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ski Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Insulated shell

1.4.3 Softshell

1.4.4 Hard shell

1.4.5 Fleece

1.4.6 Pants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ski Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Personal Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ski Apparel Market Size

2.1.1 Global Ski Apparel Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Ski Apparel Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Ski Apparel Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Ski Apparel Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Ski Apparel Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Ski Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ski Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Ski Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Ski Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ski Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ski Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Ski Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Ski Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ski Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ski Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ski Apparel Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ski Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lafuma

11.1.1 Lafuma Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.1.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Decathlon

11.2.1 Decathlon Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.2.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Bogner

11.3.1 Bogner Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.3.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Peak Performance

11.4.1 Peak Performance Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.4.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 HellyHansen

11.5.1 HellyHansen Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.5.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Quiksilver

11.6.1 Quiksilver Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.6.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Amer Sports

11.7.1 Amer Sports Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.7.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Bergans

11.8.1 Bergans Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.8.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Kjus

11.9.1 Kjus Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.9.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Halti Oy

11.10.1 Halti Oy Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ski Apparel

11.10.4 Ski Apparel Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

Continued….

