Strapping Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Strapping is the process of applying a strap to an item to combine, hold, reinforce, or fasten it. The strap may also be referred to as strapping. Strapping is most commonly used in the packaging industry.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the manufactures of strapping are concentrated in China, Europe, US, Japan and India. The global leading players in this market are Signode, M.J.Maillis Group, Cordstrap, FROMM Group, Anshan Falan and Baosteel.

The strapping are mainly used by wood industry, paper industry, building industry and textile industry. The main application of strapping is building industry. The market share of the three applications is 22.87%, 21.17% and 24.66%.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Strapping is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 4430 million US$ in 2024, from 3450 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Strapping in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Signode

M.J.Maillis Group

Samuel Strapping

Cordstrap

Dynaric，Inc

FROMM Group

Anshan Falan

Baosteel

Bhushan Steel

Youngsun

Messersì Packaging

Mosca

Scientex Berhad

Teufelberger

Linder

Granitol

TITAN Umreifungstechnik

MiDFIELD INDUSTRIES LTD

Brajesh Packaging

Polivektris

Strapack

Cyklop

Polychem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Steel Strapping

Plastic Strapping

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Building Industry

Textile Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Strapping product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Strapping, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Strapping in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Strapping competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Strapping breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Strapping market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Strapping sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Strapping Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Strapping Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Strapping by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Strapping by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Strapping by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Strapping by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Strapping by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Strapping Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Strapping Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Strapping Market Forecast (2019-2024)

