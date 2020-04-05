Surface Vision and Inspection Market is expected to attain a value of US$2.3 bn by 2019

Transparency Market Research’s new market study on the global surface vision and inspection market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various segments of the market. The research report presents an in-depth analysis of the said market, wherein the past behavior, current trends, and future growth prospects are considered. The report, titled “Surface Vision and Inspection Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”, is available for sale on the company’s website.

The global surface vision and inspection market was valued at US$1.2 bn in 2012. Displaying a CAGR of 8.90% from 2013 to 2019, the market is expected to attain a value of US$2.3 bn by 2019. The robust yet simple techniques that are used in surface vision and inspection processes are the major factor driving the global surface vision and inspection market, says the report.

The foremost utility of surface vision and inspection lies in determining the presence of requisite features as laid for terminal products, especially in manufacturing industries. Thus, employing this technique, the accuracy of the assembly of a product can be checked and flaws or defects pertaining to the surface of intermediate parts can be detected. Burned steel, seams, twists, scabs, laps, and guide marks are some of the common surface defects of intermediate components.

Component, application, type, and region are the criteria based on which the global surface vision and inspection market is examined in this report. By component, cameras were the leading segment in the global market in 2012. However, it is the software and hardware segment that will exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing demand for effectual and user-friendly procedures for scrutiny of hardware and software components, surface vision and inspection systems are growing in demand.

By type, camera systems and computer systems are the segments of the global market, of which computer systems were the dominant segment in 2012. Computer systems are equipped to handle complicated operations owing to their superior processing abilities, thereby making them effective for surface vision and inspection systems.

However, camera systems will witness an upsurge in the global market for surface vision and inspection during the forecast period. Smaller size, lower cost, and lower maintenance of camera systems are the reasons for this.On the basis of application, the largest market share was held by the semiconductor segment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and similar agencies in other nations are implementing standards for uniformity in manufacturing processes, which will require widespread usage of surface vision and inspection systems.

North America is the largest regional market for surface vision and inspection, with a revenue contribution of US$368.4 mn to the global market. However, manufacturers of surface vision and inspection systems in North America and Europe are transferring operating facilities to Asia Pacific, where low labor wage practices are still prevalent. This will benefit the Asia Pacific surface vision and inspection systems market to some extent.

