TENNIS EQUIPMENT MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025
Description:
The global Tennis Equipment market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Tennis Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tennis Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Tennis Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Tennis Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HEAD
Wilson
Babolat
Yonex
Dunlop Sports Group
Prince Sports
Tecnifibre
ASICS
Gamma
PACIFIC
Amer Sports
ProKennex
Solinco
Nike
Adidas
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Racquet
Apparel
Tennis Shoes
Tennis Bags
Grips & Accessories
Others
Segment by Application
Entertainment
Athletic Contest
Others
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Tennis Equipment
1.1 Definition of Tennis Equipment
1.2 Tennis Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Tennis Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Racquet
1.2.3 Apparel
1.2.4 Tennis Shoes
1.2.5 Tennis Bags
1.2.6 Grips & Accessories
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Tennis Equipment Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Tennis Equipment Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Entertainment
1.3.3 Athletic Contest
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Tennis Equipment Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Tennis Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Tennis Equipment Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Tennis Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Tennis Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Tennis Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Tennis Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Tennis Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Tennis Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Tennis Equipment
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tennis Equipment
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Tennis Equipment
……..
8 Tennis Equipment Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 HEAD
8.1.1 HEAD Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 HEAD Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 HEAD Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Wilson
8.2.1 Wilson Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Wilson Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Wilson Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Babolat
8.3.1 Babolat Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Babolat Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Babolat Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Yonex
8.4.1 Yonex Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Yonex Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Yonex Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Dunlop Sports Group
8.5.1 Dunlop Sports Group Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Dunlop Sports Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Dunlop Sports Group Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Prince Sports
8.6.1 Prince Sports Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Prince Sports Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Prince Sports Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Tecnifibre
8.7.1 Tecnifibre Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Tecnifibre Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Tecnifibre Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 ASICS
8.8.1 ASICS Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 ASICS Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 ASICS Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Gamma
8.9.1 Gamma Tennis Equipment Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Gamma Tennis Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 PACIFIC
8.12 Amer Sports
8.13 ProKennex
8.14 Solinco
8.15 Nike
8.16 Adidas
Continued…..
