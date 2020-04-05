Venography Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2017 to 2025

X-ray is a procedure in which a type of radiation called electromagnetic waves are used to create images of the insides of the body without making an incision. X-ray imaging projects various parts of the body in different shades of black and white. This happens since different tissues absorb different quantities of radiation. Venography is a type of an x-ray procedure that utilizes a special dye that is injected into the veins to exhibit how blood flows through them and how healthy they are. Venography enables doctors to evaluate the size and the condition of veins. The dye used in venography is an iodine-based liquid mixture that permits veins to be seen on x-ray. A venogram helps diagnose deep vein thrombosis (DVT), assess the status of a vein or system of veins, and discover blood clots within veins. It also helps health care providers place IV or medical devices, such as stents, in a vein, evaluate varicose veins ahead of a surgery, locate a vein in good condition to use for a bypass procedure or dialysis, and guide treatment of diseased veins.

Demand for venography is high due to the ability of a venograph to look inside the veins and give an accurate picture. Venography aids clear visualization of the veins to the physician so that he or she can dispense the correct medical advice. It has been the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosis of DVT. In the last few decades, venography technology has evolved into a number of valuable sequences to better investigate vessel patency, structural anatomy, and flow traits of venous drainage. Venography reveals the presence and location of occlusions. For some patients, venography is not a comfortable procedure, and some people may be allergic to it. The results of a venogram might be modified or influenced due to the inability of the patient to sit still during the procedure since that affects how the contrast material moves through the veins. Venography suffers from disadvantages such as a failure rate of 20% and lack of an apt venous access for injection.

The global venography market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global venography market can be classified into ascending venography, descending venography, upper extremity venography, and venacavography. Ascending venography permits the physician to see the location of deep vein thrombosis or blood clots in legs. Descending venography enables the physician to estimate the function of the valves in the deep veins. Upper extremity venography aids the physician to spot or find blood clots, blockages, or vascular abnormalities in the veins present in the neck and arms. Venacavography evaluates the function of the inferior vena cava. Inferior vena cava is the vein that brings blood to the heart. Venacavography also enables the physician to look for blockages or other problems. Based on end-user, the global venography market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory care centers, and diagnostic imaging centers.

In terms of region, the global venography market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period by assertively building strategic partnerships and managed services agreement amongst health care providers and medical device companies. Europe is also anticipated to be a significant region of the venography market owing to the trend of people focusing on preventative care. The venography market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a steady pace owing to wide scale transformation and rise in demand for precision diagnostics.

The key players operating in the global venography market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., and Hitachi, Ltd. Bruker, Carestream Health, Medonica Co. LTD, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., Neusoft Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Time Medical Holdings Company Limited among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

