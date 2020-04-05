Vermicompost Market Set to Take Off by 2024 To Gather Huge Revenues

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Vermicompost Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.

Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.

Vermicompost industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the India and Southeast Asia. Among them, India Production value accounted for less than 9.50% of the total value of global Vermicompost in 2015. MyNOKE is the world leading manufacturer in global Vermicompost market with the market share of 8.79% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Vermicompost market managed to increase sales by 24.89% to 38.09 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Vermicompost performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vermicompost market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vermicompost business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vermicompost market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Vermicompost value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Horticultural Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davo’s Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

SAOSIS

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Jialiming

Dirt Dynasty

SLO County Worm Farm

Agrilife

Suman Vermi Compost

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vermicompost consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vermicompost market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vermicompost manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vermicompost with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vermicompost submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Vermicompost by Players

Chapter Four: Vermicompost by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Vermicompost Market Forecast

