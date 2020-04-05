Virus Filtration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Virus Filtration Market (by product (filtration systems, kits and reagents, and others), application (biologicals, water purification, medical devices, and air purification), end users (pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Virus Filtration. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Virus Filtration cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Virus Filtration growth factors.

The forecast Virus Filtration Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Virus Filtration on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global virus filtration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

All biotechnology products derived from animal sources carry a risk of contamination with viruses. Virus filtration is the procedure used to obtain virus clearance during the purification of biopharmaceutical products. Virus filtration is considered as robust and effective virus clearance technology in the manufacturing of biologicals and other applications. Virus filtration has feed streams with high purity and high product concentration. Virus filters are membrane device that is used for removal of virus retroviruses or parvoviruses.

The increasing demand for biological therapeutics products drives the growth of virus filtration market. The risk of viral contamination is common to all biotechnology products derived from cell lines. Virus filtration is a critical component in the manufacture of biological therapeutics. In addition, the regulatory agencies have authorized that manufacturers assess the risks of virus contamination. Regulatory agencies in Germany and France require that manufacturing processes be evaluated to clear non-enveloped parvoviruses in addition to retroviruses. The growing use of virus filtration in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to escalate the growth of virus filtration market. As per the parental drug association, parvovirus filters becomes an established standard in the downstream purification process. Furthermore, the growing use of stem cell therapy promotes the growth of virus filtration market. However, strict government rules and regulations related to validation of filtration products are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. The filtration techniques and membranes need approval by U.S. food and drug administrations. Going further, technological advancement coupled with a growing investment in research and development activities is expected to create growth opportunities for the virus filtration market in near future.

Among the regions, the global virus filtration market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. North America region dominates the global filtration market. The factor such as high research and development investment in biopharmaceuticals, highly developed healthcare infrastructures and rise in healthcare expenditure are responsible for the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rapid population and increasing number of awareness programs for patients. Moreover, the developing countries such as India and China are supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Market Segmentation by Product, Application, and End Users

The report on global virus filtration market covers segments such as product, application, and end users. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include filtration systems, kits and reagents, and others. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include biologicals, water purification, medical devices, and air purification. On the basis of end users, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Kgaa, GE Healthcare, Charles River Laboratories International, Lonza Group Ltd., Pall Corporation, and Sartorius AG.

