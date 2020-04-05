Water Recycling and Reuse Market to Set Phenomenal Growth 2025

Water Recycle and reuse is the process of treating wastewater with various technologies and converting it into the usable purpose. This process is also called as water reclamation. Recycled water contributes to improving the quality of drinking water and irrigation with such water can reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. In addition to this, water Recycle reduces the need for new water supplies and conserves the existing water resources.

In 2018, the global Water Recycling and Reuse market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Water Recycling and Reuse status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Recycling and Reuse development in United States, Europe and China.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

The key players covered in this study

Phoenix Sourcewater Inc.

CatalySystems

Water Recycle Systems

Nexus Water

Hitachi Ltd.

Rivergreen Water Recycle LLC

AquaDesigns

Reclaim Equipment Company

Hyflux

Melbourne Water

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Treatment Technology

Chemical Treatment Technology

Biological Treatment Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Agrochemical

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

