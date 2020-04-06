3D Ic And 2.5D Ic Packaging Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market (by technology (3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP), 3D TSV, 2.5 D, and others), end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, military & aerospace, medical devices, telecommunication, and others), application (MEMS/sensors, analog and mixed signal, RF, photonics, imaging & optoelectronics, logic, LED, RF, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging growth factors.

The forecast 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 36% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1982

The three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D IC) is an integrated circuit that is manufactured by assembling multiple layers of silicon wafers or dies while 2.5-dimensional integrated circuit (2.5D IC) is a packaging technology with active electronic components. 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging used to improve performance and the reduction of timing delays. Using vertical interconnections and through-silicon vias (TSVs), they act as a singles device. Increased bandwidth, power efficiency, and lower latency are the advantages of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging technology. Applications of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging are in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, data Centers, and high-performance network applications.

Growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and gaming devices drives the growth of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market. High usage of data centers as well as cloud computing results in rising demand for high-end computing, servers, and data centers. Furthermore, miniaturization of electronic devices is advancing rapidly owing to the comparative ease in miniaturizing electrons that boosts the growth of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market. Moreover, higher availability of logic based packaging drives the growth of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market. However, the high cost of 3D IC & 2.5D IC packages hinders the growth of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market. In addition, thermal issues related to a higher level of integration hampers the growth of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market. Technological developments in 3D IC & 2.5D IC packaging are expected to provide beneficial opportunities for the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market.

Among the geographies, Asia-pacific dominates the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market owing to various applications in consumer electronics. The presence of manufactures and suppliers along with the integration of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging technology in the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly that boosts the growth of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market .The rapid adoption and evolving use of smartphones along with tablets and e-readers in the U.S. fuels the growth of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market.

Market Segmentation by

The report on global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market covers segments such as technology, end-user, and application. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include 3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP), 3D TSV, 2.5 D, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include consumer electronics, automotive, military & aerospace, medical devices, telecommunication, smart technologies, industrial sector, and others. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include MEMS/sensors, power, analog, and mixed-signal, RF, and photonics, imaging & optoelectronics, logic, memory, LED, photonics, RF, and others.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1982

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Amkor Technology, ASE Group., Broadcom Ltd, United Microelectronics Corporation, Intel Corporation., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Pure Storage, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, STMicroelectronics NV, and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-3d-ic-and-2-5d-ic-packaging-market