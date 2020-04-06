Airway Management Devices Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024 by Key Players Analysis

“Global Airway Management Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Airway Management Devices Market.

When a patient’s airway is at risk for obstruction or becomes obstructed, an artificial airway is inserted to maintain airway patency. Some common devices used for this purpose are endotracheal tubes and laryngeal mask airway, among others, such as Guedel airway, tracheostomy tubes, etc.

Scope of the Report:

USA is the largest consumption area of Airway management devices industry, accounting for around 29% of global volume and 43% in terms of revenue.

Besides USA, Europe is the second largest consumption market, accounting for 37% of global revenue and 25% in terms of volume.

Leading manufacturers are Teleflex/LMA, Medtronic, Ambu and Intersurgical. Concentration rate of top 4 is 68% in 2015.

In general, the market concentration is relative high, as bulk purchase is the majority market status. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Airway management devices with small capacity around the world.

Although sales of Airway management devices brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Airway management devices field.

The worldwide market for Airway Management Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Airway Management Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Airway Management Devices Market will reach Million USD in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Teleflex/LMA

Medtronic

Ambu

Intersurgical

Carefusion

Mercury Medical

Wellead

Unomedical

Smiths Medical

TUOREN

Medline

IAWA

Medis

Armstrong Medical Limited

Zhejiang Sujia

Songhang

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Endotracheal Tubes

Laryngeal Mask Airway

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Non-emergency Surgery

ICU/emergency Room

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Airway Management Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Airway Management Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Airway Management Devices in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Airway Management Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Airway Management Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Airway Management Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Airway Management Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

