Animal Feed Antioxidants Market: Growing Demand from Asia Pacific to Drive Market at 4.2% CAGR during 2012-2018

The robust growth in meat consumption on the global front has significantly benefited the animal feed and subsequently the animal feed antioxidants market over the past few years. However stringent government regulations and the number of issues encountered while working with natural feed antioxidants are retraining the global animal feed antioxidants market from achieving a rather flourishing growth.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, combined with a clear and extensive market segmentation based on appropriate understanding of the market and its structure. The report presents accurate data on market size, shares of various market segments, developments, prospective regional markets with significant growth potential, important and popular trends, and future expansions in great detail. The report serves as a competitive advantage for market strategists, business owners, and prospective market entrants by helping them identify key partners, development avenues, and business strategies. The report also evaluates key drivers, inhibitors and opportunities impacting the global market of natural and synthetic animal feed antioxidants

Antioxidants, commonly referred to as “shelf-life extenders”, extend the shelf-life of feed nutrients in animal feed elements such as vitamins, fats, pigments, and flavoring agents. Thus, animal feed antioxidants serve to provide nutrient security to the animals dependent on the feed. Oxidization of animal feed leads to reduced performance and weakened health of animals. It is therefore essential to keep animal feed from getting oxidized, purpose that is aptly served by animal feed antioxidants.

The globally rising demand for livestock products such as milk, eggs and meat has given to significant demand rise for animal feed antioxidants, along with the primary rise in demand for natural and synthetic animal feed. It is expected that livestock producers on a global front will focus on high use of antioxidants in animal feed to reduce instances of nutrient loss and deteriorated feed quality due to oxidation.

In 2011, the global animal feed antioxidants market was worth approximately US$162.4 million. Growing at a modest CAGR of 4.2% over the next four years, the global animal feed antioxidants market could acquire net worth of nearly US$216.8 million by 2018.

The global natural and synthetic animal feed antioxidants market is highly competitive. The major players, as identified in the research report, include DSM, Danisco, BASF SE, and ADM.