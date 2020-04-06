Animal Feed Probiotics Market 2019-2026 | Top Manufacturers – DSM, Nestle, Nebraska Cultures and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Animal Feed Probiotics Market Outlook Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases.

Probiotics is a kind of active microorganism that is beneficial to the host. It is a general term of active and beneficial microorganism that is colonized in the human intestinal and reproductive system and can produce certain health effects so as to improve the microecological balance of the host and play a beneficial role.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Animal Feed Probiotics market. The global Animal Feed Probiotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Animal Feed Probiotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Feed Probiotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Nebraska Cultures

Yakult Honsha

DSM

General Mills

Lallemend Health

Nestle

Epicore BioNEtworks

Aquabio Environmental Technologies

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Fritz Industries

United tech

Arla Foods

DuPont

Groupe Danone

Mother Dairy Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Lactobacilli Probiotics

Bifidobacteria Probiotics

Streptococcus Thermaphiles Probiotics Segment by Application

Cattle Feed

Swine Feed

Poultry Feed

Pet Feed

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Animal Feed Probiotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal Feed Probiotics

1.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lactobacilli Probiotics

1.2.3 Bifidobacteria Probiotics

1.2.4 Streptococcus Thermaphiles Probiotics

1.3 Animal Feed Probiotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Cattle Feed

1.3.3 Swine Feed

1.3.4 Poultry Feed

1.3.5 Pet Feed

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Animal Feed Probiotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Animal Feed Probiotics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Animal Feed Probiotics Production

3.4.1 North America Animal Feed Probiotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Animal Feed Probiotics Production

3.5.1 Europe Animal Feed Probiotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Animal Feed Probiotics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Animal Feed Probiotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Animal Feed Probiotics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Animal Feed Probiotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Animal Feed Probiotics Business

7.1 Nebraska Cultures

7.1.1 Nebraska Cultures Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nebraska Cultures Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Yakult Honsha

7.2.1 Yakult Honsha Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Yakult Honsha Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DSM

7.3.1 DSM Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DSM Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 General Mills

7.4.1 General Mills Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 General Mills Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Lallemend Health

7.5.1 Lallemend Health Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Lallemend Health Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nestle

7.6.1 Nestle Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nestle Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Epicore BioNEtworks

7.7.1 Epicore BioNEtworks Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Epicore BioNEtworks Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Aquabio Environmental Technologies

7.8.1 Aquabio Environmental Technologies Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Aquabio Environmental Technologies Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

7.9.1 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fritz Industries

7.10.1 Fritz Industries Animal Feed Probiotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Animal Feed Probiotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fritz Industries Animal Feed Probiotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 United tech

7.12 Arla Foods

7.13 DuPont

7.14 Groupe Danone

7.15 Mother Dairy

8 Animal Feed Probiotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Animal Feed Probiotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Animal Feed Probiotics

8.4 Animal Feed Probiotics Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

