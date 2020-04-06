Aquaculture Market to Reach a Valuation of US$195.1 bn by 2019

Aquaculture refers to the cultivation of brackish, marine, or fresh water species such as shrimp, fish, and oysters under controlled climatic conditions. Compared to captured fish, the share of aquaculture in the global fisheries industry is considerably small and as a result, efforts are on to increase aquaculture activities around the world.

The global aquaculture market has been carefully studied in the report, using the latest research tools and methodologies. The structure, scope, and dynamics of the overall market have been discussed at length, also highlighting the various drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the aquaculture market.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=773

The report segments the aquaculture market based on product, culture environment, and region. By culture environment, the market is segregated into marine water, freshwater, and brackish water. On the basis of product, the aquaculture market is classified into mollusks, salmon, trout, sea bream, carps, crustaceans, milkfish, mackerel, sea bass, and others such as turbot and catfish. By region, the global aquaculture market comprises Europe, North America, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Rest of the World.

In 2012, the global aquaculture market was reportedly valued at US$135.1 bn. Expanding at a modest CAGR of 5.10% from 2013 to 2019, the aquaculture market is anticipated to reach a value of US$195.1 bn by the end of 2019. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly declining volume of captured fish in the global reserves that has been driving aquaculture activities around the world.

The growing awareness regarding the health benefits of fish and the surge in fish consumption are also fueling the aquaculture market. While rice and fish farming presents several lucrative options for players within the aquaculture market, adverse climatic conditions have played spoilsport in the growth of the global market.

Carps formed the largest product segment in 2012 due to their greater compatibility with rough climatic conditions. Freshwater aquaculture accounted for a share of more than 60% in the aquaculture market in 2012, emerging as the largest culture environment segment. China was the clear leader among other geographical segments with a share of more than 60% in 2012. The aquaculture market in this segment is mainly driven by the easy availability of natural reserves and resources and cheap labor.

Selonda Aqauculture S.A., Eastern Fish Co., Thai Union Frozen Products Public Company Ltd., Tassal Group Ltd., Cermaq ASA, Nireus Aquaculture SA, Promarisco, Stolt Sea Farm, International Fish Farming Co. – Asmak, Marine Harvest ASA, Stehr Group Pty Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd., and Cooke Aquaculture Inc. are some of the leading players actively participating in the global aquaculture market. These players are profiled in the report based on company overview, product portfolio, financial performance, business strategies, recent developments, and a SWOT analysis.