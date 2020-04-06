Articulated Robot Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

An articulated robot is a robot which is fitted with rotary joints. Rotary joints allow a full range of motion, as they rotate through multiple planes, and they increase the capabilities of the robot considerably. An articulated robot can have one or more rotary joints, and other types of joints may be used as well, depending on the design of the robot and its intended function.

The global revenue of Articulated Robot market was valued at 5254.52 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10939.42 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 9.60%.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Articulated Robot, including 4-Axis or less, 5-Axis and 6-Axis or more. And 6-Axis or more is the main type for Articulated Robot, and the 6-Axis or more reached a sales volume of approximately 80.16 K Unit in 2017, with 57.32% of global sales volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the Articulated Robot market will register a 9.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9270 million by 2024, from US$ 5830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Articulated Robot business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Articulated Robot market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Articulated Robot value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

Kawasaki

DENSO

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Epson

Staubli

OTC

COMAU

Omron Adept Technologies

SIASUN

HIWIN(TW)

Yamaha

GSK

Triowin

Nanjing Estun Automation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Articulated Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Articulated Robot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Articulated Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Articulated Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Articulated Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

