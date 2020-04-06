Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market to : Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market (by technology (natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing, computer vision, and machine learning), end-user (automotive, retail, healthcare, agriculture, human resources, security, marketing & sales, BFSI), application (cyber security, digital personal assistant, image recognition, predictive risk assessment, smart robots, deep learning, speech recognition, video analysis, context-aware processing)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Artificial Intelligence (AI) cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Artificial Intelligence (AI) growth factors.

The forecast Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Artificial Intelligence (AI) on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 50% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a stream of computer science that aims in the creation of intelligent machines that work and responds like humans. Further, artificial intelligence (AI) can be defined as the replication of human intelligence processes by machines such as computer systems. Some of the processes or activities computers with artificial intelligence are designed such as speech recognition, problem-solving, planning, and learning. Learning process includes the acquisition of information and rules for using the information, while in reasoning it uses rules to reach approximate conclusions with self-correction. Artificial intelligence has become more popular owing to increased data volumes, improvements in computing power and storage and advanced algorithms. Applications of artificial intelligence have made its way into a number of areas such as healthcare, manufacturing, finance, business, education, and law. Other applications of artificial intelligence include games, intelligent robots, face recognition, missile guidance, handwriting recognition, and natural language processing.

Growing adoption of cloud-based applications and services drives the growth of artificial intelligence market. The major providers of cloud computing now offer cloud-based AI products. Rising demand for analyzing and interpreting the vast amount of data fuels the growth of artificial intelligence market. Artificial intelligence uses algorithms to adapt data that finds structure and regularities in data and analyzes more and deeper data that in turn is increasing the demand of artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, the growing demand for intelligent virtual assistants enhances the growth of artificial intelligence market. However, Lack of personnel with technical expertise may hamper the growth of artificial intelligence market. The growing importance of equivalent processing applications is leading to augmented approval of the technology in scientific disciplines such as artificial intelligence and data science. This, in turn, is having a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence in developing regions and growing applications and developments of artificial intelligence such as smart robots are expected to provide beneficial opportunities for the artificial intelligence market.

Among the geographies, North America dominates the artificial intelligence market owing to huge investment regarding advance technologies of artificial intelligence. Increasing adoption of advanced technology and the presence of major players in the North America region is expected to boost the growth of artificial intelligence market. Adoption of cloud-based services in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is expressively contributing to the growth in the North American region. Artificial intelligence market is expected to grow in Europe region owing to increasing use of cloud-based services. Furthermore, many public and private administrations have been assembling domain-specific information containing issues such as cybersecurity, medical informatics, marketing, fraud detection, and national intelligence in the European region.

Market Segmentation by Technology

The report on global artificial intelligence (AI) market covers segments such as technology, end-user, and application. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing, computer vision, and machine learning. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include automotive, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, human resources, security, marketing & sales, BFSI, fintech, and others. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include cybersecurity, digital personal assistant, image recognition, predictive risk assessment, customer experience management, gesture control, smart robots, deep learning, speech recognition, video analysis, language processing, context-aware processing, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Siemens Ltd., Intel Corporation, IPsoft Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Verint, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., and Rockwell Automation, Inc.

