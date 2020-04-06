Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Trends to Reach worth 16 Bn by 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Product: Systemic [Rheumatoid arthritis diagnostics, Ankylosing spondylitis diagnostics, Systemic lupus erythematosus diagnostics, Others], Localized) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is characterized by the presence of experienced and established players. Some of the key players include straZeneca, Inova Diagnostics Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. and Sanofi-aventis.

The Major Market Segments of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Product

Systemic Rheumatoid arthritis diagnostics Ankylosing spondylitis diagnostics Systemic lupus erythematosus diagnostics Others

Localized

Autoimmune disease diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Systemic

1.2.2.4. Localized

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Geography

1.2.3.1. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.3. Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.5. Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Revenue By Product

4.2. Systemic

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Localized

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. NORTH AMERICA AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

5.1. North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

5.3. U.S.

5.3.1. U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Canada

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Mexico

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. EUROPE AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. UK

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Germany

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. France

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Spain

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Rest of Europe

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. China

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. India

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Australia

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. South Korea

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. LATIN AMERICA AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. Brazil

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Argentina

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Rest of Latin America

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. MIDDLE EAST AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Saudi Arabia

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. UAE

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Middle East

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. AFRICA AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Africa Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Africa Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. South Africa

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Egypt

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. StraZeneca

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Inova Diagnostics Inc.

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Novartis AG

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Abbott Laboratories

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Pfizer Inc.

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Hemagen Diagnostics Inc.

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Beckman Coulter Inc.

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Sanofi-aventis

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

