Automotive Surround-View Systems Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Automotive Surround-View Systems is a vehicle camera system that provides different views like top view, rear view and panorama view to assist the driver when parking, either manually or automatically. It offers the driver the view of the exterior of the vehicle to aid in manoeuvring the vehicle to park and to alert the driver to obstacles in its path that may not be immediately visible. A display on the vehicle’s interior control panel shows surround view, which is typically composed of four wide-angle cameras that are mounted in the wing mirrors, at the front and rear of the vehicle.

The leading manufactures mainly are Valeo, Magna, Continental, Denso and Aisin. Valeo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2016.

Geographically, the global automotive surround-view systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and other. The Europe held the largest share in the global automotive surround-view systems products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2016. The next is North America and Japan.

The worldwide market for Automotive Surround-View Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.1% over the next five years, will reach 4270 million US$ in 2024, from 1420 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Surround-View Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

