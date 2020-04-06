Biofuel Market 2019-2026 | Top Manufacturers – Cargill, BTG, Abengoa Bioenergy and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Biofuel Market Outlook Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A biofuel is a fuel that is produced through contemporary biological processes, such as agriculture and anaerobic digestion, rather than a fuel produced by geological processes such as those involved in the formation of fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum, from prehistoric biological matter.

The biodiesel segement is expected to see the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The global Biofuel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biofuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biofuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Abengoa Bioenergy

Cargill

BTG

DuPont

Wilmar

Renewable Energy

POET

Archer Daniels Midland

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Biodiesel

Ethanol Segment by Application

Aviation

Vehicle

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Biofuel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biofuel

1.2 Biofuel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biofuel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Biodiesel

1.2.3 Ethanol

1.3 Biofuel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biofuel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aviation

1.3.3 Vehicle

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Biofuel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biofuel Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Biofuel Market Size

1.5.1 Global Biofuel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Biofuel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biofuel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biofuel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biofuel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biofuel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biofuel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biofuel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biofuel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biofuel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biofuel Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biofuel Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biofuel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biofuel Production

3.4.1 North America Biofuel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Biofuel Production

3.5.1 Europe Biofuel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Biofuel Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Biofuel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Biofuel Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Biofuel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Biofuel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biofuel Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Biofuel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Biofuel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Biofuel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Biofuel Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biofuel Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Biofuel Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Biofuel Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Biofuel Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Biofuel Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Biofuel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Biofuel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biofuel Business

7.1 Abengoa Bioenergy

7.1.1 Abengoa Bioenergy Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Abengoa Bioenergy Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cargill

7.2.1 Cargill Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cargill Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BTG

7.3.1 BTG Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BTG Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DuPont Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Wilmar

7.5.1 Wilmar Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Wilmar Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Renewable Energy

7.6.1 Renewable Energy Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Renewable Energy Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 POET

7.7.1 POET Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 POET Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Archer Daniels Midland

7.8.1 Archer Daniels Midland Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Archer Daniels Midland Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

7.9.1 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biofuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Biofuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Biofuel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biofuel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biofuel

8.4 Biofuel Industrial Chain Analysis

