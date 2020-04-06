Blockchain Technology – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2024

New Study on “2018-2024 Blockchain Technology Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Blockchain Technology market on globalas well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with the forecast for the period between 2016 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the blockchain technology market, by segmenting it based on provider, application, industry verticles and regional demand. Global economy is on the verge of a tectonic shift towards a transparent system with legitimacy where blockchain play a vital role influencing the shift with its innovative approach of distributed open ledger. Here transactions are noted permanently with digital identity, documentation, payment history, smart contracts and many more methods. These information are then stored in blocks with a chain of blocks backing up the data, since inception giving record keeping a completely new platform. Blockchain technology has the potential to create a corruption free and accountable environment leading to massive impacts on any domain possible.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2388032-global-blockchain-technology-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The segmentation also includes demandof thetechnology and applications in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global Blockchain Technology market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of Blockchain Technology.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Blockchain Technology marketat the global and regional levels.Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the Blockchain Technology market.

The report provides the size of the Blockchain Technology market in2015 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2024. The size of the global Blockchain Technology is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe,and Asia Pacific have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for Blockchain Technology has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for Blockchain Technology in each application for its respective functions. The global Blockchain Technology market has been analyzed based on expected demand.Forecasts have been based on expected demand from Blockchain Technology applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue oftheBlockchain Technologymarket, split into regions.Based on provider type, application and function type, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for Blockchain Technology. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional

stimates.Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and applicationand revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Blockchain Technology of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ripple Labs Inc., Chain Inc., BTL Group Ltd, Global Arena Holding Inc., Digitalx Limited, and EarthPort Plc.

The global Blockchain Technology markethas been segmented into:

Global Blockchain Technology Market: By Geography

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. U.K.

2. Italy

3. France

4. Germany

5. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. India

2. China

3. Japan

4. Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

1. UAE

2. South Africa

3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. Rest of Latin America

Global Blockchain Technology Market: By Provider

• Application & Solution Provider

• Middleware Provider

• Infrastructure and Protocol Provider

Global Blockchain Technology Market: By Application

• Payments

• Exchanges

• Smart Contracts

• Documentation

• Digital Identity

Global Blockchain Technology Market: By Industry verticals

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance(BFSI)

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Retail and E-commerce

• Logistics and Transportation

• Media and Entertainment

• ITES

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2388032-global-blockchain-technology-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 REASON OF DOING THIS STUDY

1.2 TARGET AUDIENCES

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTS COVERED IN REPORT

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 WORKING ECOSYSTEM OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY MARKET

2.2 MARKET SIZING

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TREND ANALYSIS

4.3 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.3.1 DRIVERS

4.3.2 RESTRAINTS

4.3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 RANKING OF MAJOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN THE BLOCKCHIAN TECHNOLOGY MARKET

5 GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY PROVIDER

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 APPLICATION AND SOLUTION PROVIDER, REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)

5.3 MIDDLEWARE PROVIDER, REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)

5.4 INFRASTRUCTURE AND PROTOCOL PROVIDER, REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)

6 GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR PAYMENTS, REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)

6.3 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR EXCHANGES, REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)

6.4 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR SMART CONTRACTS, REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)

6.5 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR DOCUMENTATION, REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)

6.6 BLOCKCHIN TECHNOLOGY FOR DIGITAL IDENTITY, REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)

7 GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICLE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE (BFSI), REVENUE, 2016-2024 (US$MN)