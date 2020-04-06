Boysenberry Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2017 – 2027

Market Introduction:

Boysenberry is an edible food which is being produced by the rubus plant. There are various benefits of eating boysenberries. Boysenberry grows on low trailing plants and is characterized by their soft feel, thin skins, and sweet-tart flavor. Boysenberries are beneficial for pregnant women and their babies. Boysenberries contains several components like folate, potassium and various antioxidants which are known to provide neurological benefits. Boysenberries prevent Alzheimer’s disorder and brain aging. Boysenberry also protects against oxidation damage which helps us to keep our brain stay healthy and fit. Boysenberry is considered to be a good source of vitamin C which helps the body to develop the resistance to infectious agents and eliminates cancer-causing free radicals in our body. It also helps to maintain a healthy blood pressure by keeping the blood vessels relax, which results in proper circulation of the blood.

Market Segmentation:

Boysenberry is segmented by nature, end-use applications, sales channel, and region. By nature, global boysenberry is segmented into organic and conventional. The natural segment is expected to expand at a relatively high-value CAGR which in turn, will fuel the growth of Boysenberry market.

Boysenberry market can be further segmented by end use applications such as household, food industry, beverage industry and others. The food industry is further segmented into bakery, deserts & ice-creams, confectionery, jams & jellies, dairy products and dietary supplements. The beverage industry is further segmented into wine, spirits, beer, and others.

By distribution sales channel, Boysenberry market can be segmented into direct and retail sales. Direct sales refer to the direct sale of boysenberry. Retail sales are further segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, online retails and other retailing format.

By region, Boysenberry market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region, the market for boysenberry is divided into five segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. Among these segments, Europe is expected to have a major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and consumer of boysenberry. In Asia Pacific region, countries like India, China, and Australia are generating major revenue. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to account the highest CAGR, owing to a large consumer base, combined with a higher number of retail outlets than any other region. The North America Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, but is anticipated to account for a lower growth rate than the APEJ region, owing to a greater number of emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Drivers:

Boysenberry which offers a rich, sweet and tart flavor, also are nutritious and rich in vitamin C, fiber, calcium, and anthocyanin. Anthocyanin is a natural antioxidant that protect against brain aging through the maintenance of healthy brain cells. The significant amount of digestive fiber present in boysenberry helps us to improve stomach problems by killing the bacteria found in the digestive system and cleans it completely. Due to change in market trend, consumers expected to be interested in buying the natural products like boysenberry which is expected to drive the market, over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of functional food and dietary supplements is expected to impact the growth of the global Boysenberry market positively. Despite the positive outlook, there are specific factors, which might affect the growth rate of the worldwide boysenberry market. Usage of boysenberry with another extract could be allergic which could be considered as restraint, which could adversely affect the sales.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in boysenberry market are: Serious Eats, Bithell Farms Willamette Valley Fruit Company LLC, Kerr Concentrates, Inc and other regional players.

