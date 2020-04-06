Cake Enzyme Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Introduction

The enzymes are biological compounds usually proteins having properties, i.e., heat sensitive, optimum temperature and pH. Enzymes such as fungal alpha–amylases and Maltogenic alpha-amylases, glucose oxidase, lipase and many more enzymes are using in bakery products such as pastries, cakes, and cookies, etc.

The cake contains a high level of fat and sugar and is frozen which decreases staling matters Caking Enzymes such as maltogenic alpha-amylases and maltotetrahydrolases are used for reducing Staling issues. Staling is occurred due to changes in the starch structure during storage.

Caking Enzymes have various advantages like it maintains the softness and freshness of product, provides long shelf life, cost optimization, better viscosity, enhanced cake volume, generates appealing flavors and colors, increases the nutritional value of the product and improves the quality and texture of the product. For centuries, Bakers got most of their raw materials with the help of enzymes. With a series of biochemical reactions catalysis, the cake enzyme proteins unlock the potential of traditional cake materials including egg, flour, and fat. These cake enzymes are easy to use and reliable and provide controllable, safe and predictable results.

Market Scenario

The cake enzymes market across the globe is projected to witness a positive growth over the forecast period 2017 to 2027. There is a significant increase in the cake enzymes market owing to rising demand for bakery products, and cake enzymes help in producing good quality cakes. However, the market is expected to grow moderately in developed countries. North America dominates the global cake enzymes market due to diverse consumption habits and health consciousness attitude of the people.

Changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles are encouraging higher consumer spending in countries like India, Brazil, China and South Africa which in turn is supporting cake enzymes market growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising use of cake enzymes in the bakery and HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Cafe) is the critical factor fuelling the growth of the global cake enzymes market. Additionally, the increasing awareness among bakers regarding the utilization of enzymes to improvise quality and efficiency of cakes is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Also, the growing demand for bakery and confectionery products in food and beverages industry due increasing per capita income and changing the lifestyle of consumers, rise in awareness about packaged food is further fuelling the growth of the global cake enzymes market. Furthermore, the enzymes help to increase the taste and quality of cake and other bakery products, which is also expected to increase the growth of global cake enzymes market during the forecast period. More and more cake manufacturers across the world are discovering the quality-improving and cost-cutting enzymes.

Some of the restraining factors in the cake enzymes market growth could be unstable demand forecast and supply chain.

Segmentation

The cake enzymes market can be segmented on the basis of types and end users. Furthermore on the basis of types cake enzymes market is segmented into maltogenic alpha-amylases and maltotetrahydrolases and on the basis of the end users cake enzymes market is segmented into the bakery, HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Cafe) and other end users. Geographically, the global cake enzymes market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Latin America, Middle East Africa and Japan

Key Players

Some of the major global players in the Cake Enzymes market are DSM Nutritional Products AG, Novozymes, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Advanced Enzymes, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzymes, Stern Enzyme, Dyadic International Inc. and other key players.

