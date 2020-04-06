Cold Chain Monitoring Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2024

Cold Chain refers to the storage, shipping, and distribution of products that need to be kept in a temperature controlled environment. An unbroken cold chain helps ensure the freshness and quality of the goods. Cold chain monitoring is a common practice in the pharmaceutical and food industries, where the products are particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Monitoring market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5790 million by 2024, from US$ 3610 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cold Chain Monitoring business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Monitoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cold Chain Monitoring value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sensors and Data Loggers

RFID Devices

Telemetry and Telematics

Networking Devices

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Food and beverages

Chemicals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IMC Group Limited

MadgeTech

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

ShockWatch

Global Cold Chain Solutions PTY LTD

Zebra

Tech Mahindra Limited

TeleSense

Controlant

Emerson

BT9 Ltd

Digi

Tinytags

Jointech ShenZhen Joint Technology CO.,LTD

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Monitoring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Monitoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cold Chain Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Cold Chain Monitoring by Players

Chapter Four: Cold Chain Monitoring by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Forecast

