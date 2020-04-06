Cream of Tartar Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Cream of tartar is an acidic salt, initially discovered by the French is obtained from by-product left behind in barrels after wine and grape juice processing. It is used as a stabilizing agent for eggs whites while whipping them. The cream of tartar also helps in increasing the egg volume and keep them white and bright for a longer time. The baking powder obtained from the cream of tartar by mixing it with baking soda. It is used while boiling certain vegetables (like red cabbage, potatoes, and cauliflower) to keep their natural color. It is also used in sugar syrups to prevent crystallization.

Cream of Tartar Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the cream of tartar market growth is fast flourishing food and fast food market. Increased consumption of baked food items has a direct impact on the cream of tartar market growth. No exact equivalent substitute available for cream of tartar is a major factor driving the cream of tartar market growth. However, vinegar and lemon juice can be used as a substitute for cream of tartar, but it can get tricky as you need more amount of vinegar and lemon juice to get the same reaction which can cause changes in original recipes.

Although cream of tartar is a natural ingredient, it has a high content of potassium, and high potassium consumption can cause many heart and kidney related problems. Rising health awareness among people is the biggest challenge faced by the manufactures of cream of tartar presently.

Cream of Tartar Market: Segmentation

The global cream of tartar market is segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel. The cream of Tartar market segmented on the basis of application such as food and household use, pharmaceutical use and chemical use. The other type of segmentation is done on the basis of distribution channels such as modern trade, departmental and traditional grocery store, convenience stores, online channels and other retail formats.

Global Cream of Tartar Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cream of tartar market divided into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Due to Rising population and changing food habits, APAC region dominates the global cream of tartar market. Also, the baked food market is increasing in the Asia Pacific, leading to increasing the demand for cream of tartar. Europe and North America also contribute a significant contribute in global cream of tartar market due to high consumption of baked food items.

Global Cream of Tartar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for global cream of Tartar market include McCormick & Company Inc., Tártaros Gonzalo Castello SL, ATP Group, Newseed Chemical Co. Limited, A&K Petrochem Industries Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Shanghai AiBo Additive Co. Ltd., SIP Chemical Industries, GC Chemicals Corporation, and American Elements. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio and spread their global presence. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future to gain the competitive advantage in global cream of Tartar market till 2027.

