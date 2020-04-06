Décor Paper Market to Raise at a CAGR of 5.4% over the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The US$ 3.7 billion décor paper market is likely to witness an uptick by 5.5% in 2019, according to a recent analytical study presented by Future Market Insights (FMI). Print base paper will continue to sell highest, accounting for almost half of the global revenue. Absorbent kraft paper also holds a sizeable share in the market value, however the report foresees a moderate rate of growth in the demand for absorbent kraft paper in coming years.

Escalating décor paper consumption by the furniture industry is cited as a preeminent factor determining sales, followed by that in flooring and paneling sectors. Furniture industry prominently boosts sales of low-pressure laminates that are attributed to robust growth of the domestic furniture sector. According to FMI’s end use analysis of décor paper market, almost 60% of the total furniture sold is household, which is likely to push demand for low-pressure laminates further.

Europe’s lead in the décor paper market is strongly backed by the flourishing application scenario for décor, flooring, and paneling. FMI envisages that European consumers will account for more than 30% share in the total market value. However, it also points to the healthy demand growth in developing economies within Asian, African, and Middle Eastern regions.

Despite accounting for a mere 4% share in the paper and paperboard production landscape, décor paper market has been observing healthy demand growth recently. FMI attributes this growth to the overall promising trade scenario and mounting consumer preference for aesthetically appealing furniture and décor items. Progressing production scenario of decorative plywood and veneer sheets is benefiting the growth of woodworking sector, thereby favoring sales of décor paper. With visibly improving scope of laminate flooring sector in both developed and developing economies, it is more likely that a range of décor paper will gain ground in coming years.

Leading manufacturers of décor paper are currently strategizing on upgrading aesthetics to cater to evolving specification demands from customers. However, the report opines that primary focal point will be on strategic acquisitions and collaborations.

Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG, one of the market leaders, recently announced the acquisition of Calfornia’s Alameda Co. The former is also investing efforts in expansion across Chinese market for décor paper by collaborating with China’s leading pulp and paper industry operators. Schoeller Technocell recently joined forces with Welbon Group, China’s recognized pulp and specialty paper manufacturer.

Finland-based Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj maintains the strategic focus on M&A, the latest of which is acquisition of Brazilian specialty paper manufacturer, MD Papeis’ Caieiras specialty paper mill. As a part of the expansion strategy across North America, the former recently acquired another specialty paper manufacturer – Expera Specialty Solutions.

Neodecortech S.p.A. recently completed the acquisition of CORBETTA FIA s.r.l.’s laminate production arm. More recently, Schattdecor Group announced acquisition of the US-based Coating Company of Lexington, SC.

The report has tracked décor paper landscape for an eight-year projection period, 2019-2027. For more exclusive insights on global décor paper market, write in to the analyst at [email protected]